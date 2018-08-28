Don’t look at the standings. Mariners’ playoff hopes keep fading after bad loss to Padres

One pitch … one San Diego Padres home run.
For Felix Hernandez and his season-long struggles, this looked ominous.
As it turned out, it was. Not for Hernandez, but for this Seattle Mariners offense and Seattle’s potential playoff hopes..
Hernandez was much better, churning out seven innings by the time he was done. After that home run he allowed three hits, one run and struck out a season-high nine batters.
But this was a game the Mariners had to get, especially with the Oakland Athletics rallying to beat the Houston Astros just before the finish of this one. They had to take advantage of a struggling, young Padres squad and they had to keep pace in this boiling American League West race.
Instead, Hernandez exited to a two-run deficit thanks to a punchless Mariners offense in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at Petco Park.
“Coming into the ball game, if you tell me you get seven innings out of Felix and two runs, you feel good about your chances,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters afterward. “But we just didn’t get it done offensively.”
Yes, a loss to a Padres squad more than 30 games below .500.
Yes, one run against a 22-year-old right hander who entered the day with a 6.17 ERA and eight runs allowed in his past 5 2/3 innings pitched.
And, yes, the Mariners are now 5.5 games behind the Athletics for the second American League wild card in their only hope at their first trip to the playoffs since 2001.
Ugly — certainly moreso than Mariners manager Scott Servais’ new haircut — no other way to put it.
Padres starter Jacob Nix allowed seven hits in eight shutout innings on 73 pitches with the Padres looking to play playoff spoiler.
Compare that to the 101 pitches Hernandez threw in seven innings.
“We had swings, pretty decent swings on the fastball but got soft outs in the air,” Servais said. “They made a couple good plays in the field and you have to give them credit there.
“It’s one thing if you are chasing pitches out of the zone, but we’re putting the ball in play and got pretty good swings on it. It just was (Nix’s) night tonight. No real reason other than he got it done.”
Nix was back out for the ninth inning and got Jean Segura to fly out before Nelson Cruz rocked a 423-foot home run to center field. Nix had not allowed a walk or struck out a batter to that point.
That was Cruz’s 32nd homer of the season and for the third consecutive game the Mariners had scored in the ninth inning.
The Padres pulled Nix for Kirby Yates, the right-hander who got Denard Span to ground out (after Span hit the go-ahead homer in extra innings in the Mariners’ comeback win Saturday against the Diamondbacks) before Kyle Seager struck out on a high 3-2 pitch. That was the first and only time the Mariners struck out.
The Mariners have 30 games left in the regular season.
But damage was done from the first Padres batter.
Travis Jankowski hit a fastball that catcher Mike Zunino had set up away on and Hernandez threw up an in the strike zone.
Cruz had a chance to catch it at the wall but in his second start in right field this season the 38-year-old leaped and came down with nothing but air in his glove as the ball bounced off the top of the wall and over for a solo home run and a 1-0 Padres lead.
That was Jankowski’s third home run this season.
They tacked on another when Hunter Renfroe hit an RBI single with two outs in the fourth inning to score Wil Myers, who led off the inning with a double.
Three takeaways:
Fading fast
The Mariners have scored two runs combined if you take away the ninth inning of their past three games.
If not for that two-run rally in the ninth on Saturday in Arizona, the Mariners would be staring at three consecutive losses.
But two out of the past three is just as damaging, especially with the Athletics rallying to beat the Astros on Tuesday night, giving the A’s a 5.5-game edge on the Mariners for the second wild card. The Astros lead the Mariners by seven games.
If the Mariners were in the National League they’d be tied for the second-best record and three games back of the best record behind the Chicago Cubs. But they’re in the American League, where there’s four teams ahead of them, each with at least 80 wins – the Red Sox (91-42), Yankees (84-48), Astros (81-51) and A’s (80-53).
The Mariners would be 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Indians if they were in the American League Central.
Now they just have four more wins than the Tampa Bay Rays.
But 30 games to go, 5.5 games back of the A’s, seven back of the Astros and 9.5 back of the Yankees for the top wild card.
Bunt?
Felix Hernandez certainly never helped himself offensively. The two times the Mariners had something going were when Mike Zunino hit back-to-back singles in both the third and fifth innings.
Hernandez, batting in the National League park, was asked to lay down a bunt both times. The first was converted into a 1-6-3 double play. Zunino advanced to third, but Mitch Haniger flew out to strand him.
Then in the fifth inning Hernandez bunted again. This time Nix picked it up, threw to third base for one out before Hernandez was out on the force at first for another double play – 1-5-3. That one ended the inning.
Keep in mind, Hernandez is a career .089 hitter in 45 at-bats (his last hit was in 2012). Though, he did hit a grand slam against Johan Santana in 2008.
“I mean, the first one was bad,” Hernandez said. “That was my fault. The second one I thought was pretty good. The pitcher is pretty fast.”
The Mariners best other chance came in the sixth inning. Jean Segura hit a two-out triple over right fielder Fanmil Reyes’ head, but Nelson Cruz was thrown out at first base when Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis made an incredible play – diving to snare his hard ground ball and then throwing on a hop to first to just get Cruz at first.
Better Felix
Hard to know how much to take away from Felix Hernandez against this young, rebuilding Padres team that entered Tuesday with a 50-83 record.
But at this point the Mariners will take whatever they can. After that leadoff home run on the first pitch he threw, Hernandez settled in for seven innings.
Hernandez allowed two runs on four hits with a season-high nine strikeouts after manager Scott Servais was adamant he saw a much-needed mechanical shift Hernandez’s previous start against the Houston Astros he was hoping would translate to this one.
“I thought Felix threw the ball really well,” Servais said. “The home run to lead off the game on the first pitch he didn’t get that where he wanted it, but after that he controlled the strike zone pretty well. The strikeouts he had with the curveball were pretty effective. He did his job on the mound.”
Play of the game
Nelson Cruz hit a line drive toward the hole between shortstop and third base in the sixth inning.
For any faster baserunner and any lesser defensive shortstop, that’s an RBI single and the Mariners have their first run.
But Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis dived to his right, snared the hard ground ball and threw from his knee to first base before the ball on a hop just beat 38-year-old Cruz to the bag.
That left Jean Segura at third base after his triple and ended the inning.
Top batter
The Mariners had eight hits – three more than the Padres. Mike Zunino and Dee Gordon each went 2-for-3 and hit back-to-back singles in the third and fifth innings before Felix Hernandez bunted into a double play both innings.
Nelson Cruz went 2-for-4 with a home run in the ninth inning, his 32nd of the season. Wil Myers was 2-for-4 for the Padres and gave the Padres a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when he doubled and scored on Hunter Renfroe’s two-out single.
Top pitcher
Jacob Nix was making his fourth career start and the 22-year-old shut down this Mariners offense on an efficient 79 pitches. He pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowed eight hits, one Nelson Cruz home run in the ninth inning with no walks and no strikeouts.
Felix Hernandez, though, had one of his better starts of the season. He pitched seven innings, allowed four hits, two runs, two walks with a season-high nine strikeouts on 101 pitches.
