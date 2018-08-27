Another Mariners starting pitcher lands on the DL; who will start on Wednesday now?

The Seattle Mariners on Monday placed left-hander Marco Gonzales on the 10-day disabled list with a cervical muscle strain in his neck.
Although Gonzales has struggled over the month of August — he’s gone 0-4 with a 10.35 ERA in four starts—neither he nor the team had indicated a DL stint was imminent. He was scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against the San Diego Padres and his replacement has not been named.
The Mariners have options to replace Gonzales, who is eligible to come of the DL on Sept. 3. They could start left-hander James Paxton, who’s on the DL but is expected to be activated when the Mariners head to Oakland for a pivotal four-game series starting Thursday. With Monday’s off day, the team could keep Erasmo Ramirez on regular four days rest if he started Tuesday.
Gonzales, 26, has already thrown a career-high 145 2/3 innings and a career-high 25 starts two years after he had Tommy John surgery on his elbow that caused him to miss the entire 2016 season. Last year, he pitched 126 1/3 innings between the majors and minors.
Gonzales is 12–9 with a 4.32 ERA this season.
