Surprise among Mariners roster moves: Lefty James Pazos optioned to Triple-A Tacoma

James Pazos … optioned to Triple-A?
That was among the roster moves the Seattle Mariners made Sunday morning, sending their most relied-on and effective lefty bullpen option to the minor leagues while activating Roenis Elias off the disabled list to start Sunday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They also optioned infielder Gordon Beckham back to Tacoma and recalled right-hander Chasen Bradford.
But Pazos has continued to see a dip in his fastball velocity and in his past 5 1/3 innings pitched he had allowed six runs (three earned).
For the season, the hard-throwing left-hander has a 2.68 ERA in 49 appearances and 40 1/3 innings pitched. He broke through as their most trusted lefty reliever with his impressive outings earlier in the season, including a stretch of 22 1/3 innings pitched when he allowed two runs (0.81 ERA) from April 10-June 14.
Mariners manager Scott Servais detailed some of Pazos’ mechanical issues that really started around the All-Star break. From the beginning of the season through June Pazos’ fastball averaged 94.5 mph and since then it’s been averaging 92.6 mph – and that’s a pitch he throws 91 percent of the time, according to Fangraphs.
In his place the Mariners added Bradford, the right-hander who is 5-0 with a 3.05 ERA in 44 1/3 innings this season. He was optioned to Tacoma on Aug. 9 and threw three scoreless innings of relief in three appearances.
Pazos’ is also one of the few Mariners relievers with minor league options available. The only other pitchers with options in the Mariners bullpen were closer Edwin Diaz and right-hander Matt Festa, who was recalled from Double-A Arkansas on Saturday.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677; Twitter: @TJCotterill
Comments