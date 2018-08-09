Mariners add two to pitching staff from Triple-A; place Tuivailala on DL, option Bradford

Pitching reinforcements have arrived in Houston.
The Seattle Mariners added right-handers Casey Lawrence and Nick Rumbelow from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. To get them on the roster, the Mariners placed reliever Sam Tuivailala on the disabled list with a strained right Achilles and optioned reliever Chasen Bradford to Tacoma.
The team knew it need at least one reliever heading into the four-game series with the American League West-leading Astros. Tuivailala was injured Wednesday in a rundown against the Texas Rangers and returned to Seattle to have his injury evaluated. Since being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on July 27, Tuivailala is 1-0 with 1.69 ERA in five games.
Lawrence and Rumbelow will be available for Thursday’s game in Houston.
Lawrence, 30, is making his fourth stint with the Mariners this season. He’s pitched in seven games (8.16 ERA in 14 1/3 ininings) for Seattle. He’s made 12 starts for the Rainiers, going 7-3 with a 2.75 ERA in 78 2/3 innnings.
Rumbelow, 26, is making his third appearance with the Mariners (eight games, 8.16 ERA in 10 1/3 innings). In 10 relief appearances for the Rainiers, Rumbelow has a 2.25 ERA and one save in 12 innings.
Bradford has pitched in 37 games for the Mariners, and his 44 1/3 innings pitched is second-most among Seattle relievers.
