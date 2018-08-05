Boomstick, baby. Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager spark Mariners power surge to avoid sweep

Whatever offense the Seattle Mariners had produced over the past month-plus entering Sunday’s game, most of it had been forged by that boomstick of a bat one 38-year-old named Nelson Cruz lumbers around.
The Mariners had struggled putting runners, on base, scoring them, hitting the ball hard, hitting the ball in the right places or just hitting it at all over this past month.
So that Cruz-Kyle Seager jump hug near the on-deck circle, as is customary when Cruz homers, meant just a little more in the seventh inning after Cruz’s boomstick broke, but still had enough to carry over the center field wall for a go-ahead two-run home run.
Seager decided to follow with his second home run of the game.
Offense? Home runs? Mariners? Who knew?
Cruz and Seager carried on Sunday, combining for three homers and all the Mariners runs in a 6-3 victory to stave off a potential four-game sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays, which felt more like an away series with the packed Blue Jays fanbase.
The Mariners (64-48) ended their five-game losing streak and avoided being swept in a four-game series for the first time since hosting the Angels from Aug. 10-13 last season.
Mariners manager Scott Servais wanted so bad to be able to hand the ball to Alex Colome and Edwin Diaz in the final innings. He finally got his chance. Colome pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Diaz earned his 41st save of the season.
But when Blue Jays shortstop Aledmys Diaz tied the game, 3-3, with a two-run homer off of Mike Leake in the seventh inning, that meant the Mariners needed to score more than three runs for the first time since a week earlier in Anaheim if they planned to avoid further embarrassment against Toronto.
Seattle had scored three or fewer runs in 18 of their previous 23 games.
The bottom of the seventh started with Jean Segura’s single. He entered the game hitting .200 since the All-Star break.
Two batters later, Cruz hit his seventh homer in his past 10 games with a 404-foot shot over the center field wall for a 5-3 Mariners lead.
Seager hit his first home run since July 4 when he launched the first pitch he saw in the sixth inning. He followed with his 18th homer of the season the next inning to follow Cruz for back-to-back dingers.
But for the Mariners’ offense, it wasn’t just about the sudden power surge.
Mariners manager Scott Servais had talked about creating pressure, getting runners on base, making the opposing pitchers and defense more uncomfortable. That’s what was going to get them out of a funk of 3.3 runs per game since July 1.
The Mariners had averaged 4.4 runs in the span before that, built a 53-31 record and were eight games ahead of the Athletics.
After Saturday night they were 2.5 games back of the A’s for the second wild card.
But the Mariners got back to what Servais requested on Sunday.
It started in the bottom of the third inning when Andrew Romine walked, Denard Span singled and Segura reached on an infield single that was a borderline error on Blue Jays shortstop Aledmys Diaz to load the bases with one out.
Mitch Haniger encapsulated a bit of how the Mariners have been going. He hit a line drive, but it was right in the range of leaping Diaz for a line out.
Except Cruz followed by punching a hard ground ball that just went off the end of Diaz’s glove as he was ranging to his left and two runs scored.
The next inning Ryon Healy led off with his second hit, Chris Herrmann moved him to third on a double to the right-field corner and the Mariners were in more business with no outs.
Except Guillermo Heredia tapped a dribbler down the third-base line for an out, Romine send a line drive right at Diaz and Span struck out. So no runs.
The Blue Jays answered quickly with their first run after Diaz led off with a double and scored on Luke Maile’s single that just got between diving Jean Segura and Andrew Romine up the middle. The Mariners’ lead was cut to 2-1 in the fifth inning.
But Kyle Seager put a charge into the first pitch he saw from Gaviglio in the bottom of the sixth and launched it over the right field wall for a solo home run. That was Seager’s first homer in more than a month (July 4) and his 17th of the season.
The Mariners entered Sunday’s game ranking only ahead of the Tigers and Giants in the majors in fewest home runs since July 1.
Of their 22 home runs in that span entering the day, the only players with multiple homers were Cruz (seven), Healy (five), Segura (two), and Heredia (two). So it had been a stretch of almost 30 games of hard-contact drought for Seager, Haniger, Zunino and others.
