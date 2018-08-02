Felix gave Mariners a chance, their offense and bullpen didn’t

Felix Hernandez hugged Mike Zunino, gave his pitching coach a fist bump and made his way out of the Safeco Field bullpen just before first pitch, with the legs of his pants hiked up to show his knee-high socks.
He knew this was a make-or-break start as he approached the mound, kicking the dirt from in front of the rubber before tossing his first pitch with a career-high 5.58 ERA to his name. He didn’t need to be the King of old, he needed to be competitive.
It was arduous and a few times almost fell apart on him, but he needed numbers and those were five innings and two runs allowed, even if it took 92 pitches to do so.
But in vintage Felix Hernandez, the Mariners had about no offense behind him.
Outside of two home runs from Nelson Cruz, they had nothing else, even against a pitcher the Toronto Blue Jays added one day earlier after being released by the Astros earlier in the week. Seattle lost, 7-3, on Thursday to drop a half-game back of the Oakland Athletics for the American League’s final playoff spot.
That last playoff season of 2001 is staring Seattle square in the face. And there’s 53 games to go for the now 63-46 Mariners of 2018.
Not even Cy Young Felix Hernandez could get them there if these bats can’t escape this MLB-worst futility over the past month-plus.
And this wasn’t Cy Young Felix Hernandez. This wasn’t “This is my house” Felix Hernandez, the phrase he exclaimed after allowing two hits over seven innings in a magnificent outing against the Blue Jays last year.
This was fight-for-your-life Felix.
Mariners manager Scott Servais said before the game that they needed Hernandez to just give them a chance. Give them a competitive outing.
He pitched five innings, allowed five hits, two runs, two walks with two strikeouts on 92 pitches.
That was in doubt in the second inning, and again very much so in the fourth.
After throwing a scoreless first inning for the 11th time in his 22 starts, Hernandez tossed 28 pitches in the second and loaded the bases after a single, double and walk. Devon Travis followed with a ground-ball single just underneath Kyle Seager’s glove for two runs.
With two on and one out, Hernandez struck out Curtis Granderson for the second time and got an infield pop up to get out of the second inning – after 46 total pitches.
He needed a quick third inning and got it – 1-2-3 on 10 pitches. But it got hairy again in the fourth.
This time 23 pitches and after Teoscar Hernandez’s second double there were runners at the corners with no outs.
Somehow Felix Hernandez escaped that without a run.
Mel Stottlemyre Jr. jumped out of the dugout for a mound visit and Hernandez threw three consecutive balls to Luke Maile before getting him to send a ground ball to third base. Kyle Seager got Teoscar Hernandez caught in a rundown between third and home for the first out.
Felix then almost allowed a three-run home run to Travis, but Denard Span leaped at the warning track to take away extra bases. He escaped back to the dugout when he got Granderson to send a weak ground ball his way for the final out.
That was walking a tightrope.
But he did re-enter for the fifth and tossed a 1-2-3 inning to end his day.
Talk about struggling pitchers, though – Juan Nicasio allowed a two-out, two-run homer to former Mariner Kendrys Morales in the seventh inning as the Blue Jays took a 4-2 lead.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays rode
A few takeaways:
Offense?
The Mariners had some offense – his name is Nelson Cruz.
He launched a two-run homer into the upper deck – 446 feet away – in left field in the first inning. All seemed so well against reliever Tyler Clippard, who was called into starting action to throw the first inning.
From there the Blue Jays called on Mike Hauschild, signed the day before.
First thing to know, Hauschild didn’t make it out of the first inning almost three weeks earlier against the Mariners’ Triple-A Tacoma squad while Hauschild was pitching for Triple-A Fresno. He allowed three home runs and got one out.
So how about in the major leagues on Thursday?
Hauschild pitched six scoreless innings. He had allowed 10 runs in eight innings for his major-league career.
Cruz added the Mariners’ lone other run – a solo homer in the eighth inning off of Joe Biagini. They’ve scored three runs or fewer in four consecutive games.
Dee Gordon injury
Dee Gordon appeared to sprain his right ankle stepping on second base to try to turn a potential double-play ball in the ninth inning.
After Kyle Seager’s throw his way sailed into right field with Gordon falling to the ground, a run scored, and error was given to Gordon and he limped off of the field to be replaced by Andrew Romine.
Two batters later, Yangervis Solarte lined a two-run home run for a 7-3 Blue Jays lead.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677; Twitter: @TJCotterill
Comments