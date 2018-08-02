Suspended Robinson Cano still in the Dominican Republic ... working at third base?

The Seattle Mariners had talked about using Robinson Cano as an everyday player between first base, designated hitter and second base when he returns from his 80-game suspension for violating major league baseball’s joint drug agreement on Aug. 14.





But how about third base?

Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports reported Cano was working out at third at his complex in the Dominican Republic. Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed that on Thursday.

Keep in mind, in Cano’s 14-year major-league career he’s played 1,995 games at second base, 48 at designated hitter and one at shortstop (in 2013).

“Talking with Robbie, he just wants to help any way he can,” Servais said. “If that means giving Kyle (Seager) a day off at third, or helping at first base, playing a game at second base, he’s going to play wherever we need him to play. He wants to be prepared as well as he can to handle those spots.”

Servais talked about Cano’s strong throwing arm, and he did play 16 games at third base in parts of three minor league seasons – but not since one game with Triple-A Columbus in 2005 and four games there with Double-A Trenton in 2004.

“He hasn’t been at those spots in a really long time, so glad he’s getting the work in,” Servais said.

Cano remains in the Dominican Republic, even though he was eligible to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday. He has been suspended since May 15.

But the Mariners had alluded to all along that Cano won’t need two weeks of minor league rehab games. Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday night that they are still determining when Cano will begin a rehab assignment.