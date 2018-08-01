Mariners drop series finale to Astros, and look who’s tied with them for final AL playoff spot

The Seattle Mariners continue their offensive futility, the Houston Astros continue their stranglehold atop the American League West and the Oakland Athletics continue to just win.
With the Mariners’ 8-3 loss on Wednesday at Safeco Field, the Astros rebounded the final two games to take the series.
And with the Athletics’ win over the Blue Jays the A’s and Mariners are now tied for the AL’s final wild card to the playoffs with two months of the season to play, while the Astros hold a five-game lead for the division title.
The Mariners (63-45) are 10-14 since July 1 and Oakland (64-46) is 18-8.
Reset the season – even though the Mariners were eight games ahead of the A’s for the second wild card after July 1. Now, after Aug. 1, they’re tied while the Mariners stare at a 16-year postseason drought.
The Astros tallied 15 hits against Mariners pitching on Wednesday after Seattle allowed 15 in a 5-2 loss on Tuesday.
Keep in mind, the Astros did this without Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer, who were out with injuries for the second consecutive game.
Wade LeBlanc was hit for a season-high seven runs in 4 1/3 innings and the lefty struggled to command his pitches. Marwin Gonzales hit two homers off of him and Jake Marisnick hit a two-run shot.
But his line was made worse when Nick Vincent allowed a three-run homer to Max Stassi, the first batter he faced taking over for LeBlanc in the fifth inning.
That was all the damage Houston needed.
Especially with the Mariners’ offense continuing to struggle. Their loss dropped their season run differential to minus-11 – the Astros are at plus-185.
Seattle did get to break in two more of their trade-deadline acquisitions. Center fielder Cameron Maybin, acquired Tuesday from the Marlins, went 1-for-2 with a single and two walks and right-hander Adam Warren pitched a scoreless seventh inning in his first Mariners appearance since being traded from the Yankees.
But at some point the Mariners have to break out of this month-long stretch of little to no offense. They scored seven runs in this three-game series.
No team in the majors scored fewer runs in July, with the Mariners averaging 3.35 runs per game, and Wednesday was the 16th time in their past 24 games they’ve scored three runs or fewer.
Translation – Robinson Cano cannot return soon enough.
He was allowed to begin playing in minor league games on Wednesday for the first time since his mid-May 80-game suspension for violating major league baseball’s joint drug agreement, but he’s choosing to remain training at his complex in the Dominican Republic for the time being. Servais said it is unlikely Cano begins a minor league assignment until closer to his Aug. 14 return date.
The Mariners were already missing Kyle Seager (paternity leave) and Ryon Healy (a late scratch because of back stiffness). Seager is expected to return to the Mariners on Thursday.
But other pieces missing: Denard Span, who is batting .301 since he joined the Mariners in late May and has been the Mariners’ most consistent hitter over the past month, got the day off against Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel, and Ben Gamel, who was batting .338 over his past 49 games, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after Tuesday night’s game.
That left the Mariners with a bottom third of the order of Guillermo Heredia (.227 average), Andrew Romine (.200) and Zach Vincej (season debut).
Raise your eye brow all you want, but Mike Zunino and those three combined for four consecutive hits in the second inning, with Romine picking up his first RBI of the season and Vincej the first of his career with back-to-back bases-loaded singles to cut the Astros’ lead to 3-2. Dee Gordon lined out to second base and Romine was doubled off to end the inning with the bases still juiced.
Then the Astros took off. The Mariners didn’t get their next run until Nelson Cruz’s solo homer in the sixth to cut Houston’s lead to 8-3.
The Astros took a 3-0 lead in the second inning. LeBlanc left a two-season fastball down the middle of the plate to Marwin Gonzalez and then a changeup to Jake Marisnick in the second inning and both balls left the field in a hurry.
LeBlanc tossed another middle-high fastball to Gonzalez in the fourth inning for another solo home run. He was chased in the fifth following Alex Bregman’s leadoff double and then back-to-back singles from Yuli Gurriel and Josh Reddick, with the Astros leading 5-2.
Vincent entered and six pitches later Max Stassi launched a cutter high and off the plate for a three-run back-breaking home run for an 8-2 Astros lead.
Keuchel allowed three runs on eight hits against the Mariners in seven innings.
