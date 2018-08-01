Mariners add Cameron Maybin, Adam Warren, but option Ben Gamel, Chasen Bradford

The Seattle Mariners added two of their newest additions, outfielder Cameron Maybin and right-handed reliever Adam Warren to the active roster on Wednesday.
The surprises were who they removed to make room.
Outfielder Ben Gamel and right-handed reliever Chasen Bradford were optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in corresponding moves.
So why Gamel and not Guillermo Heredia?
It really came down to offense vs. defense. Gamel has got the short end of the stick in many ways in the Mariners’ lineup, getting limited opportunities despite batting .290 (58-for-200) with 10 doubles, four triples and a home run since May 16.
Gamel is batting .338 (48-for-142) over his past 49 games.
Meanwhile, Heredia in that same span since May 16 is batting .218 (39-for-179) and since June 1 he’s hitting .178.
But what Heredia does provide is a better defensive option, and Maybin will get the majority of the playing time after the Mariners acquired him from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, anyway.
What the Mariners likely believe is that Heredia can get back to his scorching output from the beginning of the season when he can transition back to more of a platoon role. He was batting .298 with a .417 on-base percentage from the start of the season until the end of May when he was alternating playing time with Ichiro and Gamel in left field.
Then Robinson Cano was suspended for 80 games for violating major league baseball’s joint drug agreement and Heredia was shifted into more of a full-time center field role with Dee Gordon moving back to second.
And what about Bradford?
He’s 5-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 34 relief appearances this year in 40 innings pitched. His ERA ranks 17th among qualified American League relievers. After beginning the season in Triple-A Tacoma, Bradford has been one of their most reliable relievers. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
But Bradford had minor-league options. The only other Mariners relievers with options on the active roster are Edwin Diaz and left-hander James Pazos. Nick Vincent, Juan Nicasio, Sam Tuivailala, Alex Colome and Zach Duke were out.
