Mariners reportedly acquire outfielder Cameron Maybin from Marlins

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Miami Marlins.

The Mariners had not officially announced the move but Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times was first to report it, with the Mariners sending international bonus pool money and a minor league shortstop Bryson Brigman, the Mariners’ third-round draft pick in 2016.

Maybin later tweeted he was on his way to Seattle.

“Thank you, Miami,” he posted. “I’ve learned from my experience, it’s never goodbye — it’s ‘I’ll see ya later.’ Next stop, Seattle.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Thank you, Miami. I’ve learned from experience, it’s never goodbye - it’s “I’ll see ya later.” Next stop, Seattle @Mariners! pic.twitter.com/vw5o5aE0Xk — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) July 31, 2018

The move was made just over an hour before MLB’s 1 p.m. nonwaiver trade deadline, a day after general manager Jerrry Dipoto said the Mariners were likely done dealing, though he left the door open to add a position player, after they acquired left-haned reliever Zach Duke from the Twins, right-haned reliever Adam Warren from the Yankees and rigth-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala from the Cardinals in the past four days.

Maybin is hitting .251 with a .338 on-base percentage in 99 games with the Marlins this season and three home runs and 20 runs scored. He’d give the Mariners more versatility in their outfield, having played all three outfield positions this season and he’s mostly played center field for his 12-year career.

Maybin would return to the American League West, where he split 114 games between the Angels and Astros. The Yankees has been reportedly interested in adding Maybin with Aaron Judge and Clint Frazier heading to the disabled list. Maybin spent last postseason as the Astros’ oft-used outfielder off their bench on their way to the World Series.

The move could allow for Dee Gordon to focus exclusively at second base for the rest of the season, even when Robinson Cano returns on Aug. 14 from his 80-game drug suspension. Maybin would enter as an offensive upgrade over center fielder Guillermo Heredia, who is batting .229 in 90 games.

Just check out their numbers since June 1.

Maybin: .263 average (31-for-118), .358 on-base percentage, three home runs, 46 games (27 starts).

Heredia: .180 average (24-for-133), .231 on-base percentage, two home runs, 49 games (40 starts).

At the end of May, Heredia had a .298 batting average (.417 on-base percentage) when he was being used in more of a platoon role — before Cano was suspended.

Dipoto said on Monday that the Mariners were still looking for a potential position player, which had been presumed to be one who could play center field. Speculation had the Mariners linked to Leonys Martin in a deal with the Tigers, but then the Indians acquired him earlier Tuesday.

“We’re still ear to the street in terms of adding another position player,” Dipoto said. “If that possibility exists.





“I wouldn’t anticipate we’re going to do anything else. This is likely it, but you know how we go,” he smiled. “It’s possible.”

The Mariners still have to make two corresponding moves on their 25-man roster to make room for Duke and Warren, who had yet to report after being acquired Monday afternoon.

Add this to the growing list of Mariners trades ... just since the end of last season.

Trades timeline

Nov. 15: First baseman Ryon Healy comes to Seattle in a trade from American League West rival Oakland for right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan and minor league infielder Alexander Campos.

Dec. 7: Mariners acquire two-time All-Star second baseman Dee Gordon and international bonus pool money from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league right-handers Nick Neidert and Robert Duggar and infiedler Christopher Torres.

April 28: Left-hander Roenis Elias returns to the Mariners in a deal with the Red Sox for cash.

May 25: Right-hander Alex Colome, the reigning American League saves leader, and outfielder Denard Span from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league starting pitchers Andrew Moore and Tommy Romero.

July 27: The Mariners add a power arm to their bullpen in right-hander Sam Tuivaialla from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor league right-hander Seth Elledge.

July 30: Two deals. First, the Mariners acquire left-handed reliever Zach Duke from the Minnesota Twins for minor league pitcher Chase De Jong and infielder Ryan Costello. They then sent $1.25 million in international bonus pool money to the Yankees for right-handed reliever Adam Warren.

July 31: Just before the 1 p.m. trade deadline, the Mariners pick up outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league shortstop Bryson Brigman and international bonus pool money.

This doesn’t include that the Mariners in the past acquired Mitch Haniger, Ben Gamel, Mike Leake, Marco Gonzales, James Pazos and Nick Vincent via trades, as well, who are all on their current 25-man roster.