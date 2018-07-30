James Paxton outduels Gerrit Cole, Mariners edge Astros in battle of flamethrowers

Gerrit Cole tossed gas from the right side, James Paxton from the left.
Cole with the long curly hair, Paxton with mustache.
Both flirted with 100-mph fastballs all game, with Cole topping at 99.6 mph and Paxton at 98.4, but both had a pitch of at least 97.5 mph through the first six innings. They both struck out eight batters.
But Paxton lasted longer.
He hadn’t pitched in 18 days because of a trip to the disabled list with back stiffness, but Paxton was brilliant in his return – recently grown mustache and all.
Paxton pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed three hits with no walks and he just barely outdueled Cole, who didn’t allow a hit until two outs in the sixth inning, in the Seattle Mariners’ 2-0 victory on Monday at Safeco Field.
So the mustache stays?
“I guess, yeah,” Paxton laughed.
It allowed Paxton to help the Mariners (63-43) pull to within three games of the Astros (67-41) in the American League West with the win to start the three-game series.
He has a 1.29 ERA in his past seven starts against the Astros.
Welcome back, ace.
“He was fresh,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “The Big Maple was fresh tonight.
“What an outing. What a pitching ball game, both sides. Cole was about as good as you can get and Paxton was right there matching him back and forth – probably one of the top pitching games we’ve seen all year, certainly on both sides of the ball.”
Servais elected to bring Alex Colome in for the eighth inning even though Paxton was at 82 pitches. That’s because if you don’t count the two-thirds of an inning Paxton pitched on July 12, he hadn’t really pitched since July 7 against the Rockies.
He lasted for two outs against the Angels almost three weeks ago before being pulled with a back injury and the Mariners’ skipped him for his scheduled start last week because it hadn’t fully healed. So Servais said they’d limit Paxton to between 80-90 pitches.
“I didn’t expect to see him go seven innings, quite frankly,” Servais said. “But he was efficient, got on a nice roll and got some early swings which helped him go deeper. It’s hard. You don’t go from being off 19 days to dominating like he was. It’s not that easy.”
Besides, this Colome-Edwin Diaz combo hasn’t been too bad lately – they entered the game with a combined 18 2/3 scoreless innings.
Colome struck out Alex Bregman with two on to end the eighth. Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 40th save after Paxton retired 20 of the final 21 batters he faced.
Ball game.
Meanwhile, Cole had retired the first 12 Mariners he faced.
He struck out the side in the second inning and then K’d two of the three Mariners in the third.
Cole hadn’t allowed a base runner until he hit Nelson Cruz with a two-strike slider to lead off the fifth inning. Mitch Haniger almost had Seattle’s first hit when George Springer couldn’t hang on when he slid for a fly ball in right field. But Cruz was thrown out at second base – so fielder’s choice to Haniger.
Ben Gamel drew a walk but the runners were stranded at first and second. Still no hits.
Then Cole struck out the first two batters he faced in the sixth before Jean Segura broke up the no-hitter with an infield single, just beating the ball to first base with Yuli Gurriel diving at second base to corral it. Gurriel was starting at second with reigning American League MVP Jose Altuve on the disabled list for the first time in his career.
Two outs, one on – the Mariners were in business.
Denard Span, batting third for the second consecutive game with Mitch Haniger slid to fifth in the order, followed with a single and Nelson Cruz lined a rocket down the third-base line that careened off the side wall before getting all the way to the left-field wall.
So Segura scored and Span charged around third on his way from first base as his helmet fell off. Segura waved for him to dive to the outside part of the plate and Span reached just underneath the tag.
“I thought Dee Gordon was going to run out there, too, from the dugout,” Servais said.
Well, the Mariners suddenly had a 2-0 lead.
That was enough.
“We were hoping for at least one run the way Paxton was pitching tonight,” Cruz said.
“He’s our horse and we need him. He couldn’t have come back at a better time to pitch against them.”
A few takeaways:
Throwing gas
Through the first six innings, both Gerrit Cole and James Paxton had thrown a fastball of at least 97.5 mph.
Cole topped at 99.6 mph in the third inning and Paxton hit 98.4 in the fifth inning.
Cole retired the first 14 batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit until two outs in the sixth inning.
Paxton allowed two hits in the first inning, but then retired nine consecutive batters. He followed with a stretch of 14 consecutive outs – so 20 of 21 batters he sat.
Welcome to the big leagues, hitters.
Like, what are you supposed to do if you’re Marwin Gonzales?
He saw three consecutive 98-mph fastballs from Paxton with two outs in the seventh inning before Paxton tossed him a nasty knuckle curveball in the dirt to get him swinging for strike three, Paxton’s second consecutive strikeout.
Paxton has allowed six runs in his past 42 innings pitched (seven starts) against the Astros for a 1.26 ERA in that span. Since 2017, he’s tied with the Astros’ Justin Verlander for lowest ERA by a pitcher against a single opponent (Verlander has a 1.26 ERA against the Angels).
Two-out magic
The Mariners entered the day leading the American League and were third in the majors with 101 infield singles this season, trailing just the Cubs (108) and Marlins (103).
So of course Jean Segura would get the Mariners their first hit off of Gerrit Cole with an infield single with two outs in the eighth inning.
Denard Span followed with a single and Nelson Cruz shot a double down the third-base line to score both, including Span charging hard all the way from first.
“What a big trade that was, between (Span) and Colome coming in and what they’ve done to help our ball club,” Servais said. “Denard is enjoying himself. He’s having a great time with the guys and he’s been a big contributor here and he’s getting more and more comfortable in left field. And the quality of the at-bats have been good from the get-go. The minute we got him he’s had an ability to slow the game down, work pitchers, work counts and he can run the bases a little bit, too.”
So the Mariners went from no hits with one out away from the seventh inning, to a 2-0 lead.
Play of the game
Nelson Cruz’s RBI double down the third base line was all the Mariners needed, but it came after back-to-back singles with two outs in the sixth inning from Jean Segura and Denard Span, the Mariners’ first two hits of the game.
Cruz was also the first batter to reach base, when he led off the fifth inning taking a pitch off his elbow to break up Cole’s perfect game.
Top pitcher
What a duel between James Paxton and Gerrit Cole.
Paxton’s line: Seven innings, three hits, no runs, no walks, eight strikeouts on 82 pitches.
Cole’s line: 6 2/3 innings, four hits, two runs, two walks, eight strikeouts, 101 pitches.
But biggest thing for Paxton was that he felt healthy.
“I wanted to go out there and let it rip,” Paxton said. “And my back was totally fine. I didn’t have to think about it once, which was totally great.”
All with a mustache that seems likely to stay for at least a little longer.
Wade LeBlanc from the locker next to Paxton’s called him Tom Selleck.
“Mustache goals,” Paxton replied.
So he had to explain how the mustache came into existence.
“Yeah, my wife over the (All-Star) break told me I should try shaving it in – and she likes it,” Paxton said. “Happy wife, happy life, right?”
Top batter
Nelson Cruz was the only player to reach base multiple time this game – and he had the game-winning hit.
He broke up Gerrit Cole’s no-hitter in the fifth when he was hit by a pitch and then he drove in the only runs with his rocket of a double down the third-base line to score Jean Segura and Denard Span with two outs in the sixth.
The Safeco Field crowd of 35,198 erupted.
“It was loud,” Cruz said. “We were all excited. We wanted to get that run. The way Paxton was pitching, we know the guy in the bullpen in Colome and Diaz. It was a great victory.”
Quotable
Edwin Diaz notched his 40th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He has not allowed a run over his past 14 innings pitched.
And he became the fourth Mariners closer in club history to notch 40 saves, joining Fernando Rodney (48, 2014), Kazuhiro Sasaki (45, 2001) and J.J. Putz (40, 2007).
And we’re not even to August.
“It means a lot for me because it’s a great season so far,” Diaz said. “I wasn’t thinking about getting 40 saves before August – I was thinking that would be my goal for the whole season. Now I have 40 and I have to keep it rolling to get 50 at least because I have to. We’re going to get (Servais) that haircut soon.”
Comments