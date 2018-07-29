Mariners considering their options after Felix Hernandez’s latest ‘noncompetitive’ start

So what do the Seattle Mariners do about Felix Hernandez?

His season ERA has spiked to a career high of 5.58. That’s the fifth-highest in the major leagues among pitchers with at least 15 starts this season – behind White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (6.26), the Orioles’ Alex Cobb (6.08), the Royals South Kitsap graduate Jason Hammel (6.01) and the Marlins’ Wei-Yin Chen (5.65).

Hernandez allowed seven runs (six earned) in 2 2/3 innings against the Angels on Saturday in what he later would say was the worst outing of his career.

Mariners manager Scott Servais called it “noncompetitive.” And the most unfortunate part of this for Hernandez is that despite spending much of his 14-year career as at times the lone bright spot for a Mariners organization that has never seen the playoffs in his tenure, Seattle’s best shot at breaking its 16-year postseason drought might be without its King.

Servais was asked Sunday if the Mariners will stay in turn heading into Hernandez’s next start in the rotation.

“Yeah, right now,” Servais told reporters. “I’ll get a chance to talk with Jerry (Dipoto) when we get back home, but for right now, that’s probably what we’ll do.”

His next start is scheduled for Thursday at Safeco Field against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Servais assuring that James Paxton will be ready to return from the disabled list for Monday’s start against the Astros, followed by Mike Leake and Wade LeBlanc.

But the Mariners’ options basically boil down to this: Give Hernandez more time (the answer Servais alluded to) or remove him from the rotation and move him to the bullpen. If they tried to assign him to the minor leagues Hernandez could refuse the outright assignment because he has more than five years of major league service, and the Mariners would be on the hook for the remainder of his seven-year, $175 million contract that expires after next season.

“We got to wait and see,” Servais said after Saturday’s loss. “We’ve put ourselves in a position coming down the stretch here where we have a chance to fight for a playoff spot, and every time out you need to be competitive and have a chance to win. And we just haven’t had that the past few times out.”

Certainly not a simple conversation with someone who has been such a fixture in the Mariners rotation like Hernandez has since 2006. He’s led the American League in ERA twice, with a 2.27 RA in 2010 and 2.14 in 2014. He’s earned and deserves respect, even though Servais has never really seen Hernandez in his heyday, with Hernandez’s ERA spiking from 3.82 in 2016, to 4.36 last year and now 5.58.

And Hernandez has seemed to take steps to make changes, working with pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. in bullpen sessions between starts and changing his workout routine with the Mariners’ director of high performance, Lorena Martin, as part of that.

“I don’t think it’s a simple conversation with anybody, let alone what Felix has done throughout his career,” Servais said. “We certainly saw some good stuff in the first half. He certainly had a handful of outings that were very good against really good ball clubs. You saw the command of the fastball and the life on the pitches – we just haven’t seen that the past few times out.”

That was of greatest concern on Saturday. Not that his fastest pitch was averaging just less than 90 mph, but he sat pitches down the middle of the plate, including a changeup to Mike Trout who obliged with a first-inning solo home run.

“It’s the worst performance. I mean, it’s embarrassing,” Hernandez said. “If we’re going to be making the playoffs, I have to do something better than this. That’s all I got to say.”

He’s never had to deal with something like this before.

“Never. It’s really difficult,” Hernandez said, owning his poor stretch. He hasn’t pitched more than five innings in seven of his past 10 starts.

“It’s really difficult and really frustrating. I have to do something about it. I don’t really want to even talk about baseball right now.”

The Mariners have until Tuesday before MLB’s nonwaiver trade deadline if they are to acquire another starting pitcher. But right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, who was projected to open the season as the Mariners’ No. 4 starter, will toss his third rehab start on Monday for Triple-A Tacoma and will likely need only one more before being able to return.

Still – we’re talking about replacing The King, the pitcher who still fills up a crowded section of fans wearing yellow shirts in left field, who has more strikeouts than any pitcher in Mariners history, who is armed with a Cy Young award and is a six-time All-Star – even if you wouldn’t know it by the complete lack of swagger Hernandez had at his visiting clubhouse locker answering for Saturday’s start. So different from so many years of dominance.

But as Servais said:

“When you’re not commanding the fastball and there’s not much to the secondary pitches, it’s going to be rough getting through a major league lineup,” he said.

New guy

Right-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala officially reported to the Mariners for their series finale with the Angels on Sunday after Seattle acquired him in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

“I was super eager to get into the clubhouse, see the guys and meet everyone” Tuivailala told reporters Sunday. “It was tough saying goodbye to my teammates and everyone in St. Louis and calling that place home, but it’s all part of the game, and I’m super exited to be here.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about Seattle. I love the city and have family and friends there as well. It’s closer to home for me, coming from California, and obviously these guys are playing great baseball and are in the pennant race right now. I’m excited to help the team out any way I can.”

On tap

The Mariners are slated to insert left-hander James Paxton (8-4, 3.70 ERA) for the 7:10 p.m. Monday start at Safeco Field against the Astros, who are expected to start right-hander Gerrit Cole (10-2, 2.54 ERA).

The game will broadcast on Root Sports and 710-AM radio.