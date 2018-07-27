Mariners acquire right-hander reliever from Cardinals for minor league prospect

The Seattle Mariners finally got in on the buzzing MLB trade market.
They acquired right-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for a promising minor league prospect, right-hander Seth Elledge.
Tuivailala is a 25-year-old with a 3.69 ERA (13 earned runs in 31 2/3 innings pitched) in 31 games with the Cardinals this season and he’s pitched 21 scoreless outings in 31 appearances.
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said last week that they could have benefited from a situational lefty to pair with James Pazos in the back end of their bullpen, but with looking across the playoff contenders, their lineups are stacked with right-handed hitters. So Tuivailala adds another strong right-handed arm – and he isn’t arbitration eligible until 2020.
That means he couldn’t become a free agent until 2023.
“Sam is in the midst of his second consecutive solid big league season,” Dipoto said. “And he’s pitched in parts of four major league seasons but has barely two years of service time. We view this as a move for our present and our future.”
Elledge was the Mariners’ fourth-round draft pick in 2017 and was 5-1 with nine saves and a 1.17 ERA in 31 relief appearances with high Single-A Modesto this season.
MLB’s nonwaiver trade deadline is Tuesday.
This is the third pitcher the Mariners have snared from the Cardinals in the past two seasons. They got left-hander Marco Gonzales in exchange for outfield prospect Tyler O’Neill last July and a month later they acquired right-hander Mike Leake from St. Louis for middle-infield prospect Rayder Ascanio.
