Mariners skip James Paxton’s start because of lingering back injury

FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, left, and a trainer walk off the field after Paxton was removed during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif. Paxton suffered a setback in his recovery from a lower back injury but hopes to be back on the mound for his next turn in the rotation. Paxton was expected to be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday, July 24, and start against San Francisco in the opener of a two-game series. Seattle manager Scott Servais says Paxton is still experiencing soreness in his back after throwing a bullpen over the weekend and the decision was made to keep him on the DL. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)