First Dipoto, now Servais. Mariners, manager agree to multi-year contract extension

When he took over the Seattle Mariners before the 2016 season, Scott Servais didn’t have a day of managerial experience in the major leagues – or anywhere for that matter.
Now, with the Mariners closing in on their first playoff berth since 2001 and their second winning season in his three years, the Mariners and Servais have agreed on a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Friday morning.
They did not announce specifics of the deal, but it figures to keep Servais with the Mariners through at least the 2020 season, and it comes just over two weeks after the Mariners extended general manager Jerry Dipoto’s contract.
This was not unexpected. Dipoto, after he signing his extension, said he couldn’t envision doing his job without Servais. Their baseball lives have been intertwined since near the end of their playing days, when Servais, the catcher, caught Dipoto, the reliever, one spring with the Colorado Rockies.
Servais was asked about the likelihood of his own contract extension after Dipoto signed.
“I hope so, I’m not going to lie,” Servais said. “I love being here and I love Seattle. I love what we’ve been able to do here.”
Both Dipoto and Servais were reported to be in the final years of their contracts after both joined the Mariners before the 2016 season, and this comes with the Mariners holding the fourth-best record in the majors at 58-39.
“Scott has created a culture here in Seattle that allows players to be successful,” Dipoto said in a press release. A press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
“They are encouraged to be themselves, which has resulted in a loose environment, while still maintaining the focus on team above self. His leadership has also been evident through the ongoing growth and impact of one of the best coaching staffs in Major League Baseball.
“He has been the right leader at the right time for the right team and I look forward to many more years together.”
Servais, 51, is already the fourth-winningest manager in Mariners history (222-199) midway through his third season. Since he took over in 2016, Servais’ 222 wins ranks fifth in baseball, trailing only Joe Maddon (251), AJ Hinch (249), Terry Francona (248) and Dave Roberts (248).
“I feel fortunate to be given the opportunity to continue to work with an amazing group of players and staff,” Servais said. “Our front office is extremely active and very supportive as we work toward bringing a World Series title to a very deserving and passionate fan base.”
Before joining the Mariners, Servais spent 11 seasons as a big-league catcher after the Astros drafted him in the third round of the 1988 draft out of Creighton University. He grew up and was born in Wisconsin.
After his playing career ended in 2001, he spent 10 years in player development, scouting and front-office roles. He was the Texas Rangers’ senior director of player development and then he joined Dipoto’s staff with the Los Angeles Angels as assistant general manager. But he never managed a lineup until the Mariners.
Since Lou Piniella’s run ended in 2002 after 10 seasons, the Mariners have changed managers frequently, going through Bob Melvin, Mike Hargrove, John McLaren, Jim Riggleman, Don Wakamatsu, Daren Brown, Eric Wedge, Lloyd McClendon and now Servais.
Servais would be the first since Piniella to manage for more than three seasons.
