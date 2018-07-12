Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Christian Bergman throws against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Mariners will recall Christian Bergman for another spot start. Can he be as good as he was in the last one?

By TJ Cotterill

July 12, 2018 06:32 PM

The Seattle Mariners plan to recall right-hander Christian Bergman from Triple-A Tacoma for Friday’s series opener in Colorado against the Rockies, manager Scott Servais told reporters on Thursday.

Bergman will take Felix Hernandez’s place in the rotation for a spot start before the All-Star break while Hernandez is recovering from back stiffness on the 10-day disabled list.

Bergman has already done this once for the Mariners this season. And he was brilliant.

The 30-year-old allowed two hits in seven shutout innings against the Texas Rangers on May 16, though the Mariners went on to lose, 5-1.

In 18 starts with the Rainiers this season, Bergman is 6-6 with a 4.78 ERA. In his most recent start on Sunday in Albuquerque, he allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings.

The Mariners will then pitch left-hander Wade LeBlanc in Saturday’s game before Mike Leake throws on Sunday to get the Mariners to the four-day All-Star break.

On tap

With Bergman scheduled to get the call up, he’ll be opposed by Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela (3-2, 5.34 ERA) in the 5:40 p.m. game Friday at Coors Field. The game will broadcast on Root Sports and 710-AM radio.

