Mariners will recall Christian Bergman for another spot start. Can he be as good as he was in the last one?

The Seattle Mariners plan to recall right-hander Christian Bergman from Triple-A Tacoma for Friday’s series opener in Colorado against the Rockies, manager Scott Servais told reporters on Thursday.
Bergman will take Felix Hernandez’s place in the rotation for a spot start before the All-Star break while Hernandez is recovering from back stiffness on the 10-day disabled list.
Bergman has already done this once for the Mariners this season. And he was brilliant.
The 30-year-old allowed two hits in seven shutout innings against the Texas Rangers on May 16, though the Mariners went on to lose, 5-1.
In 18 starts with the Rainiers this season, Bergman is 6-6 with a 4.78 ERA. In his most recent start on Sunday in Albuquerque, he allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings.
The Mariners will then pitch left-hander Wade LeBlanc in Saturday’s game before Mike Leake throws on Sunday to get the Mariners to the four-day All-Star break.
On tap
With Bergman scheduled to get the call up, he’ll be opposed by Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela (3-2, 5.34 ERA) in the 5:40 p.m. game Friday at Coors Field. The game will broadcast on Root Sports and 710-AM radio.
