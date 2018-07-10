Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura throws the ball to second from the ground to force out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 29, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Mariners

Here's how Jean Segura's All-Star chances have soared thanks to Mariners' marketing

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

July 10, 2018 03:47 PM

Jean Segura did not seem optimistic that he’d be playing in his second career All-Star Game and first with the Seattle Mariners.

Then the Mariners’ social media and marketing whizzes went to work.

When MLB released its first polling numbers for the Final Vote tally Tuesday morning, Segura was listed atop the American League ballot, ahead of the Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi, Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton, Twins’ Eddie Rosario and Angels’ Andrelton Simmons.

The top vote getter by 1 p.m. Wednesday heads to next week’s All-Star Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. People can vote at mariners.com/vote or mlb.com/vote. There’s no limit to how many entries fans can submit.

But how the Mariners players, organization and fans have rallied around their shortstop has been impressive.

Here was Segura on Sunday after learning he wasn’t an automatic selection like some of his other Mariners teammates, closer Edwin Diaz, outfielder Mitch Haniger and designated hitter Nelson Cruz:

“I mean, it’s ridiculous when you see my numbers,” Segura said. “I don’t know. I don’t make that decision. I’m disappointed.

“But for me, I’m just going to continue to do my job and play for Seattle and push this beautiful team, this beautiful city into the playoffs.”

Of course, Segura wasn’t the only Mariners snub. James Paxton didn’t make it, either.

“That one was a tough one for me to swallow,” Haniger said. “Obviously I was really excited, but I was the last name that Scott called, and I immediately thought of Segura and Paxton. I wish there were more selections. They deserve it as much as anybody.”

They decided to do something about it.

Haniger, Cruz, Denard Span and Mike Zunino were among those who offered signed bats to give to fans who voted for Segura. Diaz, Dee Gordon and Ryon Healy offered autographed cleats, while Paxton and Marco Gonzales signed hats.

The Mariners changed the name of their Twitter account to #SendSegura and have posted seemingly every few minutes since it was announced Segura was among the Final Vote candidates.

Segura is fourth in the majors with a .330 batting average and is second in hits (115) behind reigning American League MVP Jose Altuve (123). He was tied for second in multi-hit games (37) behind the Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez (38) and he leads the majors in three-hit games (15).

Manager Scott Servais has frequently noted how Segura is an underrated defensive shortstop, as well.

Even Tacoma’s own basketball star Isaiah Thomas posted his plea to get Segura to the All-Star Game – from one No. 2 to the other.

It started to get real weird, though, when the Mariners somehow became best friends with the San Francisco Giants over this. The Giants have Brandon Belt in the National League’s Final Vote and the two organizations’ Twitter accounts bonded while discussing Jeans and Belts.

“I certainly hope our fans step up,” Servais said on Sunday. “People around the Pacific Northwest need to put their votes in because Jean Segura deserves to go.



“Certainly shortstop has guys having great years, but it’s really hard to hit .330 in this league. It’s really hard to hit .330 for two weeks, let alone half a season. He’s been unbelievable.”

So here’s some of the reactions from around the Mariners so far in their push to send Segura to D.C.:

