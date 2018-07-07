Robinson Cano talks legacy, where he'll play, apologizes for 'mistake' in first public comments since suspension

Robinson Cano spoke to media for the first time since major league baseball slammed an 80-game suspension on him for violating its joint drug and prevention program.

His voice seemed to shake at first as he sat down in a conference room surrounded by a some local reporters at Safeco Field, a few levels above the Seattle Mariners clubhouse that he’s been banned from during games ever since he accepted the suspension on May 15.

Cano then read from a prepared statement before answering questions – though he said he could not talk about any of the particulars of MLB’s investigation, which found that he tested positive for a diuretic that MLB’s independent investigator deemed was used to mask his usage of performance enhancing drugs.

Some of the highlights from the more than 20 minutes he spoke:

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Cano said he’s open to doing whatever the team need to get to the playoffs, which he’ll be ineligible for even after he returns for the rest of the regular season on what’s slated to be Aug. 14. He said he’s open to working at another position so that Dee Gordon can continue to play second base, though he had not talked with general manager Jerry Dipoto about the specifics of what that will look like.

Cano said he’ll be the first one cheering in the dugout when the team makes the playoffs when he’ll be ineligible to play.

Cano said he is responsible for what goes into his body, but said he never had any issues with MLB’s drug testing in his previous 13 seasons and that his doctor prescribed the diuretic to him to treat a medical ailment he didn’t specify.

This story will update.

The 14-year second baseman seemed on a clear track for the Hall of Fame, maybe even by the first ballot, but judging by voters’ dealings of others tied to PEDs and steroids Cano might be lucky to get in.

He was asked about that, his legacy.

“I would say I’ll leave that to the writers and you guys and fans,” Cano said. “We all make mistakes.

“And one thing I’ll say right now is it’s not about thinking about my legacy. I’m planning on playing for a long time and being in this game I love. I would say when the time comes and it’s time for me to hang my shoes and retire, that’s when I might think about that. But right now my focus is just to prepare myself to be strong when I get back.”

He was asked about comments from some of his former teammates with the New York Yankees and others who have publicly chastised Cano and questioned his integrity.

Former Yankees teammate Mark Texeira had said Cano’s link to PED’s didn’t surprise him, and general manager Brian Cashman briefly alluded to that. Hall of Famer Frank Thomas and Cano’s former teammate Michael Young said they question everything else Cano has accomplished in his career, which has included two Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers, eight All-Star appearances and a .304 career batting average with a .354 on-base percentage.

But Cano pointed to his appreciate for support from others such as Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia and Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.

“Every time you hear negative comments with anyone ...,” Cano said before stopping. “What I really care about is the guy who came out and said positive things like C.C and Mariano. If you focus on the negative then you are always going to live in the past. For me, I move on and I look ahead. I don’t really care what they say. They can say whatever they want and I hope none of them or their family have to go through a situation like this because it’s easy to go out and judge anyone.

“I’ve been playing for 14 years and the past 13 seasons I never had an issue with MLB’s testing policy. But they are free to say whatever they want. That’s something I cannot control.”

He did say that he would recommend to young players to double-check anything they take.

“We all make mistakes,” Cano said. “I don’t want anybody to go through this situation. There’s always going to be people who make mistakes. All of us in here will make mistakes and do things we regret. But for me, I’m going to keep my head up and be the same man I man and this is not a thing that’s going to put myself down.

“I’m going to keep going out there and proving people … I don’t want to say proving, but I mean go out and keep doing what I’m doing at the same level that I play at.”