Mariners most lopsided loss in two months comes with other concerns, namely Dee Gordon

The Seattle Mariners were already without catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Mitch Haniger to injuries. Felix Hernandez was dealing with a sore back and then Dee Gordon left the game in the sixth inning with an apparent injury.
It’s little wonder why they then went on to take their most lopsided loss since early May.
The Colorado Rockies hit Hernandez and company hard to hand the Mariners 7-1 loss on Friday at Safeco Field to begin the three-game interleague series.
And they had to know it was going to be that kind of day when the Rockies’ catcher, Tony Wolters, hit two triples – despite entering the day with three career triples and none this season.
“That was a dud,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.
The loss sends the Mariners (56-33) to 2.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West after they got their only run of the game on a solo homer from Denard Span. It’s just their second loss in their past 11 games.
The last time the Mariners lost a game by at least six runs was May 6 in an 8-2 defeat against the Los Angeles Angels.
Span hit his home run right after Gordon entered the Mariners’ dugout appearing to hold his back after he was tagged out at the plate on a ball that just got away, but not far away, from Wolters. Andrew Romine replaced Gordon at second base.
Servais said Gordon tweaked his hip after landing awkwardly on the plate. Gordon should have slid but didn’t.
“He should have got down and I think he would have been safe if he slid,” Servais said. “I don’t have a problem with him going. That’s what he does and most of the time he is safe.
“He tweaked his hip but I think he’ll be OK. We’ll know more probably (Saturday) morning, but I don’t think it’s anything too serious.”
Let’s reset.
Hernandez had to fight off base runners every inning.
Start with that first. Hernandez continued his season theme of struggling starts, with Charlie Blackmon getting just enough of his curveball for a solo home run with one out in the first inning.
Seen that before? Hernandez entered the game tied for the major-league lead in first-inning runs allowed (20). He has a 9.95 ERA in the first inning of games this season and a 4.07 ERA in all the other innings combined.
Hernandez said his back wasn’t a factor, but Servais said he could see it the bite of Hernandez’s changeup and curveball – or, should say, little bite.
“Changeup wasn’t there,” Hernandez said. “I didn’t have the sharp curveball I’m used to. I had a good fastball (which topped at 92 mph), but I didn’t put it in good locations. Just made some mistakes.”
But he escaped further damage leaving two runners on base in the first. Not in the second inning, though, after 24-year-old Raimel Tapia picked up his first hit of the season, a ground-rule double just past diving Ben Gamel over the right-field wall and Rockies catcher Tony Wolters followed with his fourth career triple to score him.
“He really just didn’t have any bottom to any of his pitches tonight,” Servais said. “He didn’t have any crispness to it. And when you’re not extending and getting all the way down the mound, that can happen. Just wasn’t sharp at all and I say that and he was still able to give us five innings and keep us somewhat in the ball game.”
Wolters hit another triple in the sixth inning against Roenis Elias to score two more runs when Guillermo Heredia dived and the ball got past him in center field. Wolters had one triple all of last season and two the season before – yet he had two triples in this game.
Hernandez labored through three more innings but didn’t allow another run, exiting to a 3-0 Mariners deficit after the fifth. He allowed eight hits and no walks with two strikeouts.
“I hate to throw five innings,” Hernandez said.
But Hernandez also didn’t get much work in between starts while he recovered from his sore back. That will change, he said.
“I’m getting to work tomorrow for sure,” Hernandez said. “I have to go out tomorrow and get to my stuff and routine and be ready for the next one.”
The Rockies had five hits off of Hernandez with exit velocities of over 100 mph.
Compare that with Elias, who allowed four such hits in a row against Rockies batters in the sixth inning.
And Colorado scored three runs that frame, extending its lead to 6-0.
The Mariners finally scored on Span’s solo homer over the right-field wall in the sixth inning for the outfielder’s eighth home run this season.
“They had a lot of contact and you need a lot of things to go your way when that happens,” Servais said. “That’s why the strikeout is such a big part of this game.”
The Mariners struck out four batters total.
A few takeaways:
Play of the game
German Marquez went to cover the plate on his wild pitch in the sixth inning and Dee Gordon sprinted for home. The ball got away from Rockies catcher Tony Wolters but not too far and Marquez was able to just apply the tag in time to get Gordon out, who didn’t slide.
That ended up being big because Denard Span followed with a home run – a solo one instead of a two-run shot. And Gordon ended up leaving the game with a hip injury.
Top batter
The Mariners had very little going offensively, but they did have Denard Span, who finished 3-for-4 with a home run, his eighth of the season. He had three of their eight hits and the Mariners’ only extra-base hit.
“Really good night offensively for Denard,” Servais said. “He works the count so well and he knows what he can handle and what he can’t. He stayed on the breaking balls. Nice job in the outfield, too.”
Top pitcher
Rockies starter German Marquez entered with a 5.14 ERA but limited the Mariners to one run in six innings with five strikeouts.
Quotable
