Mariners, GM Jerry Dipoto agree to multi-year contract extension

Believe it or not, not every button Jerry Dipoto has pushed has turned out in the Seattle Mariners favor since they brought him in as their general manager in September of 2015.
But it certainly seems that way.
Some of the trades that have earned him the moniker of “Trader Jerry” have culminated in most of their biggest contributors this season, from Dee Gordon, Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger, to Marco Gonzales, Mike Leake and Wade LeBlanc – just to name a few.
And on Friday afternoon the Mariners announced that they agreed to a multi-year contract extension that will keep Dipoto running the team’s baseball operations for at least a few more years. His contract was reportedly set to expire at the end of this season.
“As I said when I arrived here, I believe this organization has every opportunity to be successful on a consistent basis,” Dipoto said in a press release. “The combination of a supportive ownership group, great ballpark, passionate fan base and beautiful city gives us all the tools we need to consistently compete for division titles, and division titles give us the opportunity to attain our primary goal: Winning the Word Series here in Seattle.”
Terms of his new contract weren’t immediately available.
“Jerry arrived here two-and-a-half years ago with a specific plan for our franchise,” Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather said in a press release. “He has successfully executed that plan, resulting in a younger, more athletic and most importantly, far more successful major league team.
“At the same time, he has upgraded nearly every aspect of our overall baseball operation, improving systems, staff and communication in our major league operations, our player development system, our pro and amateur scouting departments and our revamped high performance area.”
When Houston Astros inked their GM, Jeff Luhnow, to a contract extension last month, it seemed a similar midseason deal between Dipoto and the Mariners was imminent, especially with these 2018 Mariners off to one of their best seasons, record-wise, in club history. They entered Friday 56-32, which was 1.5 games back of the reigning World Series champion Astros in the American League West and 7.5 games ahead of the Oakland Athletics for the second wild card.The Mariners are tied with the Yankees for the third-most wins in the major leagues so far this season.
At this pace Seattle will end the longest-active playoff drought in American professional sports, with their last appearance being in 2001, when Pat Gillick was GM.
Dipoto became the Mariners’ ninth general manager in club history when he took over before the 2016 season for Jack Zduriencik.
He's one of the few running baseball operations around major league baseball to also be a former major league player, himself. Dipoto was a reliever from 1993-2000 between the Indians, Mets and his final four seasons with the Rockies.
One of Dipoto’s more heralded trades brought in Segura and Haniger from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a deal that sent right-hander Taijuan Walker and shortstop Ketel Martel. Segura and Haniger currently bat second and third most games in the Mariners’ lineup.
Dipoto also acquired Gonzales, a former first-round draft pick, from the St. Louis Cardinals last year in exchange for outfield prospect Tyler O’Neill. He also got Leake from the Cardinals in exchange for prospect Rayder Ascanio.
Then this offseason he got creative. In need of a center fielder, Dipoto sought after Gordon in a trade with the Marlins to acquire the former Gold Glove second baseman who had never before played center field in the major leagues.
Gordon’s now back at second base since Robinson Cano was suspended 80 games for violating major league baseball’s joint drug agreement, but the center field experiment appeared to be paying off, and it’s likely Gordon will spend more time in center when Cano returns from his suspension next month.
But, if you’re counting, the Mariners typical top three in the batting order – Gordon, Segura and Haniger – were all acquired in Dipoto trades.
He vowed to make the Mariners more athletic, especially with how spacious of a ball park Safeco Field is. For the most part that has paid off.
Look at their outfield. Not only Haniger, but Dipoto also acquired Ben Gamel in a 2016 trade from the Yankees, signed Guillermo Heredia from Cuba and then in May acquired outfielder Denard Span along with right-hander Alex Colome, who led the American League in saves a season ago.
He also traded for first baseman Ryon Healy this offseason from the Oakland Athletics.
That hasn’t made everything so roses and rainbows. Most prospect evaluators have ranked the Mariners’ organization last among major league clubs for total farm system talent and depth – surely a product of Dipoto’s wheeling and dealing. He’s made more trades than any other general manager since he took over the Mariners.
Though, Dipoto has argued that the young players the Mariners have brought in to help the team this season would be considered prospects in other organizations.
This story will update.
Comments