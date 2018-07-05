Fill ins fantastic for Mariners, so were Dee Gordon, Edwin Diaz

The Seattle Mariners’ lineup looked much different by 7:10 p.m. Thursday than manager Scott Servais envisioned when he woke up that morning.
No Mitch Haniger, so Guillermo Heredia was in center field. No Mike Zunino, so Chris Herrmann latched on his catcher’s gear.
Heredia followed with two doubles with an RBI and run scored and Chris Herrmann hit his first home run of the season and first in a Mariners uniform.
So that worked out.
Then Dee Gordon saved them late with a triple and flashed the gold on his glove to save at least one run in the eighth inning and the Mariners took the three-game series with a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at Safeco Field.
And Edwin Diaz closed the game in the ninth for his major-league leading 34th save of the season … and the date was July 5. He had 34 saves all of the 2017 season – which was tied for fourth-most in the American League.
Seattle (56-32) hopped right back on a new win streak after their season-high eight-game one was snapped a day earlier, though they remain 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Back to that defensive play Gordon made.
Ian Kinsler lined one of Alex Colome’s fastballs on the other side of second base from Gordon for what seemed like a sure run-scoring hit.
Only Gordon used every bit of his blazing speed, every bit of his extension when he dived and somehow snared the ball in his glove for the final out of the inning.
That came one frame after he hit the most in-the-bag triple there could be, easily standing up at third base after he hit a line drive into the right-field corner. That’s why the call the former Gold Glove second baseman, who started the season in center field for the first time in his career, Flash.
The Mariners got to that point because of Marco Gonzales’ escapability.
The former Gonzaga University left-hander was not near as sharp with his fastball in this start as he was six days earlier at Safeco Field, when the 26-year-old pitched his first complete game.
But mark this as evidence of Gonzales’ maturity as a pitcher, that he still pitched six innings and allowing one run despite facing heavy traffic in the first four innings.
He escaped bases loaded in the first inning with a double play ball, then two on in the second inning and Mike Trout’s double in the third before Kole Calhoun’s sacrifice fly gave the Angels their first run in the fourth inning. But Gonzales retired the final eight batters he faced to get through the sixth inning for the fourth consecutive game he’s pitched.
This one just required 102 pitches in six innings after he threw 96 in nine innings last week.
Heredia wasn’t supposed to be starting this game. He only ended up in center field for the Mariners because Mitch Haniger was scratched from the lineup about an hour and a half before first pitch because of a bruised knee.
Then Heredia ended up being in the middle of all the Mariners’ scoring, despite entering the game batting .150 over his past 30 games.
Servais spoke before Thursday’s game about Heredia needing to pull the ball more. Few managers actually want players pulling it more, but it made sense with Heredia’s case. No more soft fly balls to right field, hit the ball hard to left.
Heredia’s first two at-bats on Thursday?
He lined a double down the left field line in the third inning for the Mariners’ first hit and scored their first run on Dee Gordon’s ensuing single.
Heredia lined a double to the wall in the fifth inning over Angels left fielder Justin Upton’s head for another double, with Ben Gamel charging from first base to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead.
The way Gonzales started this game, that didn’t seem like it could be enough. But he followed with a 1-2-3 sixth inning to retire the final eight batters he faced, including back-to-back strikeouts of an outraged Mike Trout and then Justin Upton in the fifth.
Heredia got his. Time for Herrmann.
Herrmann started because Mike Zunino headed to the 10-day disabled list earlier in the day because of a bone bruise in his ankle. So Herrmann then hit his first home run as a member of the Seattle Mariners, launching a solo home run over the right-field wall in the bottom of the seventh inning.
That was Herrmann’s first home run since Sept. 24 when he was playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit 10 homers last season.
Gordon followed with a stand-up triple into the right-field corner and he scored when Jean Segura hit a high chopper off of home plate, giving the Mariners a 4-1 cushion.
They had a chance for more with the bases loaded later in the inning, but Kyle Seager struck out on a full-count breaking ball.
Some takeaways:
Dee-Fence
Remember when Dee Gordon was the Mariners’ center fielder?
Don’t forget that he won a Gold Glove for his work at second base with the Miami Marlins in 2015. He showed why when he dived, full extension, to snare Ian Kinsler’s line drive on the other side of second base with two on in the eighth inning.
That should have scored a run. Instead, Dee Gordon ended the inning.
Still incredible on video, but you had to see it live. Here's that Dee Gordon play: https://t.co/H0HHbPcD08— TJ Cotterill (@TJCotterill) July 6, 2018
Rocking like G
Guillermo Heredia was batting .293 with a .408 on-base percentage in the first 42 games of the season.
But in the past 30 games and little over a month of play, Heredia entered Thursday hitting .150 with a .216 on-base percentage.
His defense in center field still makes him a plus in the Mariners’ lineup, but Scott Servais said earlier in the day that they talked to Heredia about pulling the ball more to left field.
“He’s hitting the soft fly balls to right field is what frustrates him as well as Edgar (Martinez),” Servais said. “Guillermo is best when he’s pulling the ball and I don’t say that about many players. He’s one of them I would.”
So Heredia pulled the ball down the left-field line for a double in his first at-bat, the Mariners’ first hit, and then lined a hard liner over Angels left fielder Justin Upton’s head for an RBI double in the fifth inning to give the Mariners’ a 2-1 lead.
Escape artist
Marco Gonzales left the bases loaded in the first inning, two runners on in the second, Mike Trout roped a double off him in the third and the Angels scored on a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Gonzales hasn’t seen that much traffic since he last drove on I-5 during rush hour.
Yet, there he was in the sixth inning, having allowed just the one run despite a lot of hard contact against him. Gonzales retired the final eight batters he faced one start after tossing his first complete game – when he was one out away from pitching a shutout.
But he needed 102 pitches in this one, after throwing 96 in nine innings last week against the Royals. This is the fourth consecutive start Gonzales has pitched at least six innings.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677; Twitter: @TJCotterill
Comments