Mariners place Mike Zunino on disabled list with ankle injury, scratch Mitch Haniger

Mike Zunino is headed to the disabled list for the second time this season.
He suffered a bone bruise in his left ankle late in Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Angels and then headed to the 10-day disabled list Thursday afternoon.
They also scratched outfielder Mitch Haniger just before Thursday's game because of a bruised right knee after he crashed into the right field wall a few occasions Wednesday.
Zunino didn’t start Wednesday’s game, but entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning. He walked in his first at-bat and then he singled in the ninth inning before reaching third base on Denard Span’s double.
Zunino was later thrown out at the plate on Jean Segura’s ground ball to first base.
“I’m not sure what play it happened on,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Maybe when he went first to third on the double.
“I wasn’t aware of it until this morning. He woke up this morning stiff. Not good news, but things happen and hopefully he’s OK.”
Zunino walked out of the Mariners' clubhouse just before Thursday's game wearing a walking boot on his foot.
In the meantime, the Mariners recalled catcher David Freitas from Triple-A Tacoma and that didn’t seem like such a bad thing. Freitas had a hit in each of the previous 10 games he played with the Rainiers and was batting.472 (17-for-36) since he was optioned from the Mariners on June 18.
This is Freitas’ third stint with the Mariners, all transpiring because of injuries. First, when Zunino strained his oblique on his final swing of batting practice the day before Opening Day, then he was recalled againthree days after the Mariners optioned him on May 27 because catcher Chris Herrmann strained his oblique and needed DL time. Now this.
Herrmann took Zunino’s place in Thursday’s starting lineup.
The hardest part for the Mariners is losing Zunino after he seemed to regain much of the form he was looking for in his swing, working with minor league catching instructor Mike Miccuci earlier Wednesday before the game.
“His at-bats yesterday were outstanding,” Servais said. “Probably the best at-bats we’ve seen from him. He was seeing the ball and tracking much better. He made an adjustment in his set up and quieted his head down and put a good swing on the ball.
“So disappointing that he’s going to be out.”
