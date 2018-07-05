Mariners release lefty Ariel Miranda to pursue deal in Japan

The Seattle Mariners have released left-hander Ariel Miranda, who led the team in innings pitched last season when he filled a void left by their major-league record number of injuries.
Miranda showed up on the Mariners’ transactions log Wednesday night as a released pitcher despite a solid season with Triple-A Tacoma to date. Miranda was 5-0 with a 3.97 ERA in nine starts for the Rainiers with 40 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings.
He also made a spot start for the Mariners against the Houston Astros earlier in the year, allowing one run in five innings with five strikeouts on April 17.
So why release the 29-year-old from Havana, Cuba?
A team source said the move allowed Miranda to leave the country and sign with a team in Japan. Triple-A Tacoma had him placed on the temporarily inactive list on June 28 after being activated from the disabled list on June 27.
The Mariners acquired Miranda in a midseason deal with the Baltimore Orioles in 2016 for left-hander Wade Miley.
Miranda went 8-7 with a 5.12 ERA in 29 starts for the Mariners last season and pitched 160 innings. The Mariners tied a major league record when they used him as one of 40 total pitchers throughout the season because of all their injuries. Miranda even pitched more innings than James Paxton (136), Yovanni Gallardo pitched 130 2/3 innings and Felix Hernandez 86 2/3 innings to round out their top four innings eaters.
Compare that to this season. The Mariners aren’t yet to the All-Star break and They have four pitchers who have all thrown at least 100 innings – Mike Leake (111 2/3), Paxton (111 2/3), Marco Gonzales (100 1/3), Hernandez (100 1/3), while Wade LeBlanc has thrown 79 innings since entering the starting rotation in May.
LeBlanc on Tuesday signed a contract extension through 2019 with club options through 2022.
Miranda also went 5-2 with a 3.54 ERA in 10 starts after joining the Mariners in the 2016 season, and was a big reason why the Mariners made a late push for the playoffs.
