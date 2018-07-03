What's Robinson Cano's plan before he returns to Mariners next month?

FILE - In this May 12, 2018, file photo, Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano looks skyward as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. Cano has been suspended 80 games for violating baseball's joint drug agreement, the league announced Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)