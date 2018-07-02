Grading the Mariners on the first half of the season

Felix Hernandez experienced the peak of individual prowess in this sport and was among the best starters in the major leagues for so long, but never in his 14 years has he experienced playoffs with the Seattle Mariners.
And he’s never experienced a team like this.
“Living the dream, man,” Hernandez said Saturday. “I’m having fun. This is the best team I’ve ever been on in my 14 years. I love these guys.
“They don’t quit. They all grind. It’s fun.”
Fun is one thing and winning is another. And the Mariners have been having plenty of both. They're a little over halfway through the season — 85 games — and have gone 54-31, which is the third-most wins in the majors entering Monday's games.
Seattle sits a half-game back of first in the AL West, trailing the Houston Astros. If the season ended Monday, they would be seven games ahead of the Athletics for the second wild card, which means the longest active playoff drought in American professional sports would be over.
Don’t just take Hernandez’s word for it. Outfielder Denard Span — now playing for his fifth team in 11 seasons, helping the Twins, Nationals and Giants to playoff appearances (2009, 2010, 2014 and 2016) — said there's a good vibe.
“It’s loose here, really loose,” Span said. “And that’s something I got right off the bat. Everybody in here is having a good time and there’s no cliques.
“I’ve been on teams where players might say that, but it’s really not the case. Here – I’ll be honest, the first couple days I was here I was like, ‘This is kind of weird.’ Because everybody is having a good time, joking amongst each other and I honestly don’t think I’ve truly experienced that on any other club I’ve been on.”
Here's a breakdown of their first half performance:
Rotation
Start with this excerpt of an evaluation from Fangraphs in January:
“[T]his … staff is the saddest bunch of ‘Wait, him?’s plus James Paxton I’ve done seen.”
Well …
That sad bunch of Paxton, Hernandez, Mike Leake, Marco Gonzales and Wade LeBlanc has helped combine to give Mariners’ starters the third-most innings pitched in the major leagues. Paxton has pitched at least seven innings, including Sunday’s eight shutout ones, in eight of his past 12 starts since May.
But even Paxton's 3.39 ERA isn’t the lowest on the Mariners’ staff, trailing LeBlanc’s 3.38 ERA. And Gonzales has gone from wondering if he’d crack the Mariners’ rotation to open the season to being one of the most breakout lefties in the league (8-5, 3.77 ERA). He was one out from pitching a shutout his last start.
Hernandez ended April as the Mariners’ lone starting pitcher with a sub-5.00 ERA (4.96). Now he’s the only above 5.00 (5.11).
Their collective 3.98 ERA is in the middle of the pack but this is by far the most improved position group since the start of the season, even if they're interested in midseason upgrades.
Grade: B-plus
Bullpen
A case could be made that Edwin Diaz is the team MVP.
His 32 saves are the most in Mariners history before the All-Star break (more than Kazuhiro Sasaki’s 29 saves in 2001) – and the break doesn’t start until July 16. He’s on pace to finish with 61 saves, and Francisco Rodriguez holds the single-season record of 62 saves.
“One of these days someone is going to get a hit off him. It happens. It’s baseball," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "The guys in the other dugout are really good, too, but what he’s done as far as being valuable to our team – he’s have to be at the top of the list.”
The reason he’s appeared in so many games is because he’s been so efficient, throwing more than 20 pitches in only 10 of his 44 appearances.
The rest of the relievers have been somewhat of a mixed bag (Juan Nicasio being at the forefront of that). Mariners relievers have a combined 3.83 ERA, which is in the middle of the pack, though they surrendered the fourth-fewest walks and have the fourth-highest strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate (9.9).
They’ve also had some surprises, with sinkerball pitcher Chasen Bradford being as reliable as any of their relievers and James Pazos turning into their go-to lefty.
Right-hander Alex Colome was a key addition as their new eighth-inning setup reliever after leading the American League in saves with the Rays a season ago.
Grade: A-minus
Lineup
They've had challenges fielding a productive lineup, from losing Robinson Cano to a fractured finger and then an 80-game drug suspension to Nelson Cruz hobbling through the first month of the season.
And consider Kyle Seager is batting a career-worst .232 and Mike Zunino .188.
But the lineup is fifth in batting average (.260) and eighth in OPS (.742).
That’s because of the consistent production of Jean Segura, Dee Gordon and Mitch Haniger. And of course Cruz has bounced back, now batting .273 with 21 home runs and 51 RBI.
Haniger has displayed his talent at the plate (17 home runs, .272 average) and in the field (nine assists, tied for the MLB lead).
The big question is Zunino. His production hasn’t matched his the second half of last year, and how well he looked in spring training before he strained his oblique.
He does have 12 home runs (second-most among catcher in the majors behind the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez) and is credited for how he frames pitches and calls games.
“Mike is probably a little bit disappointed he hasn’t found a consistent stroke offensively,” Servais said. “But he’s our everyday catcher and I’m glad he’s our everyday catcher. And when you look at what catchers around the league are producing, he’s doing OK. ...
“He’s really important to our lineup, and for me he’s been fine. I know he thinks he can do more and we’ve all seen him do more. So looking forward to probably a little bit more in the second half.”
Grade: A-minus.
Overall
Even after their 4-8 record against the American League’s “super teams” this month (Astros, Red Sox, Yankees), the Mariners still finished June 19-9, their most wins of any month.
And thanks to their season-high seven game win streak they’re riding into July, they’re now 23 games above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2003 season.
Of the 85 games they’ve played, they’ve only lost series to the Yankees, Red Sox, Astros, Angels and Tigers.
All this despite a plus-22 run differential … which is 148 runs behind the Astros’ astonishing run differential. The Mariners are on pace to win 50 games by one-run with 26 so far – while the MLB record for one-run wins in a season is 42, set by the 1978 San Francisco Giants.
The Mariners’ schedule gets testy in the second half, with 13 more games remaining against Houston, three more against the Yankees, three against the Diamondback and three vs. the Dodgers.
“We have a lot of baseball left to play,” Servais said. “But I go back to when the schedule comes out and everybody looks at it as, ‘Oh my gosh, look at that trip you guys are going to have at the end of June. That’s going to be the tell-tale story.' Our guys didn’t look at it that way.
“You go out and compete and every day and we have a lot of talent on this team. And people around the country are starting to see it.”
Grade: A-minus.
