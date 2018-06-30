Mariners' Marco Gonzales said he was more amped than usual in first complete game

Mariners catcher Mike Zunino almost launched a home run out of Seattle's Safeco Field against Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy on June 29. It traveled 454 feet. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners outfielder Denard Span has played on four playoff teams in his 11 seasons in the major leagues before joining Seattle in a trade from the Rays in May. He said this is the deepest lineup he's been part of.
Mariners outfielder Denard Span, added last month in a trade from the Rays, lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on June 15. Highlight courtesy of the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais discussed a brilliant Wade LeBlanc performance in a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox, as well as Edwin Diaz's 27th save, another one-run win. Courtsey of the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts (one off a career high) in a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. Highlights courtesy of the Seattle Mariners.
Right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert, the Seattle Mariners' No. 14 overall selection in the 2018 MLB first-year player draft, officially signed with the team on Saturday and was introduced alongside Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter.
Manager Scott Servais discussed Mariners' 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on June 14, and had praise for Felix Hernandez: "When he pitches like that and that kind of energy the rest of our team feeds off it and everybody in the ballpark."
Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy hit another home run, his fourth this series, to help lift Seattle over the Los Angeles Angels for a series sweep. But he also advocated for Mitch Haniger to be an All-Star. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Seattle Mariners' 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on June 13 to finish the sweep. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy has hit three home runs his past two games to give him 13 for the season. And he helped the Mariners to a 6-3 victory over the Angels on Tuesday to improve to 43-24.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger discusses his big night, hitting two home runs and throwing out a runner from the right-field corner to flash his arm in a 6-3 Mariners win over the Angels. Video courtesy of Root Sports.
Ty Koehn, a pitcher for Mounds View High in Minnesota showed amazing sportsmanship after striking out batter Jack Kocon to send his team to state. As his teammates celebrated, he went straight to the batter, a longtime friend, to console him.