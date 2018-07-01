Of course it was Canada Day. James Paxton obliges with eight shutout innings, Mariners keep streaking

Oh, Canadian.
Of course James Paxton would mow down Kansas City Royals batters this cloudy Sunday at Safeco Field. After all, it was Canada Day, Paxton is from British Columbia, he tossed his first career no-hitter in Toronto and the Seattle Mariners unveiled their first Paxton bobblehead, which featured a detachable eagle for his right shoulder.
The lefty from Ladner soared through eight shutout innings. He struck out 11 batters, allowed just two hits and two walks and the Mariners offense scored their fortuitous run in the second inning but nothing after in a 1-0 victory.
Paxton earned his eighth win and led the Mariners (54-31) pushed their season-best win streak to seven games while improving to a season-high 24 wins above .500.
Oh, and the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros lost to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the day. So the Mariners kicked off July just a half-game back of the Astros in the American League West standings and a sweep of the Royals heading into their Monday off day.
Paxton threw 100 pitches through seven innings, but Mariners manager Scott Servais elected to let Paxton keep going into the eighth with the bottom of the Royals’ order due.
He quickly got Alcides Escobar to fly out and then struck out Drew Butera on a 97-mph fastball. He cranked that up to 99-mph on the final pitch of his outing, getting Whit Merrifield to fly out to left field, ending his day after 110 pitches.
Edwin Diaz closed out the ninth by doing what he does so electrically – striking out the side – for his major-league leading 32nd save, which is already three more than Kazuhiro Sasaki’s previous Mariners record for saves before the All-Star break.
Diaz is now one of two pitchers in MLB history, joining former Los Angeles Dodgers closer Eric Gagne to have at least 30 saves and 70 strikeouts before the All-Star break. And we still have two weeks until the midsummer classic.
Now, how about that Mariners’ offense?
They had six hits against Royals starter Bradley Keller but the only one that went for extra bases was Kyle Seager’s two-out double in the seventh inning.
He was stranded at third base, but Seager scored their only run of the game in the second.
He just beat the shift with a single to right field, Ryon Healy followed with a single and Ben Gamel’s bat shattered on contact with Keller’s one-outpitch, but the ball blooped into center field and Seager turned on the wheels to slide safely home from second base. So the Mariners had a one-run lead.
Jean Segura singled with two outs in the third inning, but then Royals starter Brad Keller retired 11 consecutive batters after that.
Paxton dialed his fastball up to 98 mph on three consecutive pitches before striking out Hunter Dozier to end the fourth inning.
He was one strike away from striking out the side in the fifth inning. Paxton settled for two Ks and he had eight of those entering the sixth inning.
But Paxton kept rolling. He didn’t strike out a batter in the sixth, but followed with back-to-back strikeouts in the seventh to reach double digits – and got Dozier to swing through another 98-mph fastball.
This is the seventh time this season Paxton has struck out at least 10 batters in a game, and it’s the ninth such outing of his career.
Before this season, Paxton’s career-high was 10 strikeouts, set last year in a win over the Boston Red Sox, as well as a 201 loss to the Cleveland Indians and in a 2013 start against the Royals.
Now he’s done that in back-to-back starts after fanning 10 in seven innings in last week’s win in Baltimore.
