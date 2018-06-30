Turn ahead the clock, but same Mariners. Edwin Diaz secures their sixth consecutive victory

Felix Hernandez trotted out to the field with his cap backward and jersey untucked. This was the apparent future, the Seattle Mariners turning ahead the clock in 2018 to 2027 by turning back the clock to when they first turned ahead the clock in 1998.
Confusing? Maybe.
But the takeaway should be that the Mariners’ breakout 2018 season was not a one-year wonder.
Mitch Haniger was still driving in runs, Nelson Cruz’s arms were still massive and Felix Hernandez still struggled in the first inning before bouncing back after that and Edwin Diaz was still electric Edwin Diaz, even on what was apparently supposed to be June 30, 2027.
On Turn Ahead the Clock Night, the Mariners quickly rallied from a three-run deficit and held on for a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Safeco Field.
The game featured interplanetary score updates from Pluto vs. Saturn, holograms and sleeveless in Seattle jerseys – but, just like that 2018 season, more Mariners wins.
Seattle (53-31) won its sixth consecutive game and Diaz earned his major-league leading 31st save of the season. The Mariners pulled to within 1.5 games of the Houston Astros in the American League West standings.
They are now 2-0 in 2027 after earning their first of that year in 1998.
Edgar Martinez is the only person to wear a Turn Back the Clock uniform in two separate centuries, once as a player on that 1998 team and now as the Mariners’ hitting coach.
The Mariners stuck to their black sleeveless uniforms with red undershirts, except if you were Cruz, Denard Span, Ben Gamel, Guillermo Heredia, Dee Gordon or Alex Colome, who went sun’s out, guns out (even though there was no sun with the Safeco Field roof closed).
There were futuristic advertisements, DeLorean races (in the place of the Mariners’ usual hydroplane races on the videoboard), Dee Gordon vowed he’d run for president in 2027 while he is still playing baseball (he said he’d make that work) and an Interplanetary Tallies board that listed Saturn crushing No. 1-draft-pick-bound Pluto, 21-0, and future headlines read that Seattle’s traffic would still be the worst in the galaxy and the Seattle SuperSonics won the 2027 NBA Finals behind Gary Payton Jr.
But there was also a Mariners game.
And a 3-0 Royals lead after the top of the first inning.
Umpire John Tumpane told Hernandez to turn his cap around, though Hernandez left his jersey untucked and proceeded to allow four consecutive hits to lead off the game, including Mike Moustakas sending a sinker into orbit and over the left field wall for a three-run home run.
Oh, and Ken Griffey Jr. sent a message via hologram.
Vacationing on Europa, it was great to have Junior join us via hologram.#TurnAheadTheClock pic.twitter.com/aRJSACp06C— Mariners (@Mariners) July 1, 2018
But apparently it isn’t just home runs, walks and strikeouts in baseball’s future, though neither of these starting pitchers, Hernandez and South Kitsap graduate Jason Hammel, made a particularly strong case to keep “openers” out of baseball’s future
The Mariners answered with Haniger’s double in the bottom of the first and Jean Segura scored from first base.
They tied it in the second when Ryon Healy launched a two-run home run and Mike Zunino followed two batters later with a sacrifice fly after Ben Gamel’s triple for a 4-3 Mariners lead – just like that.
They pushed that to a 6-3 lead in the third inning on Denard Span’s RBI double and Healy’s run-scoring single. They had the bases loaded after that with Mike Zunino at the plate, but he grounded into a broken-bat, inning-ending double play.
But the Mariners continued their comeback habits, even nine years after a 2018 that saw them tied for the third-most wins in the major leagues entering July.
Hernandez didn’t allow a run after that 24-pitch first inning, exiting after five. He allowed six hits, walked one and struck out five. He exited after 81 pitches (55 strikes).
The Royals cut the lead to 6-4 on Rosell Herrera’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning against Juan Nicasio, though the run was unearned after Healy’s error at first base allowed Adalberto Mondesi to reach.
A few takeaways:
Innings eaters
When Felix Hernandez exited after the fifth inning, he did so after pushing his season total to 100 1/3 innings pitched.
He hadn’t pitched more than 100 innings in either of the past two seasons because of injuries and trips to the disabled list. That was after eight consecutive seasons before that of reaching at least 200 innings.
Hernandez is now the fourth Mariners pitcher to throw more than 100 innings already this year (joining Mike Leake, James Paxton and Marco Gonzales) after they had only three pitchers surpass that total all of last year (Ariel Miranda, Paxton and Yovani Gallardo).
Healy heats up
Ryon Healy entered the game in a 1-for-23 slump. Then he tied the game in his first at-bat of this one, sending a two-run home run over the wall in left-center field.
That was his 17th home run of the season and he’d add an RBI single in the third inning and two other hits later, tying a career high with four hits.
