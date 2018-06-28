Dee Gordon flashed Orioles with speed (and skin) to complete Mariners' four-game sweep

See that flash?
Not the one earlier in the game, when Dee Gordon, with a chin strap made of tape holding his helmet on in the Seattle Mariners dugout, flashed his bare chest toward the Orioles’ dugout.
No, the one in the top of the 10th inning.
Gordon blazed from first base and slid feet first into home safety on Jean Segura’s single to center field. Yes, really. Orioles center fielder Colby Rasmus briefly misplayed the ball hit his way and that was enough for Gordon to beat the tag at the plate and go first-to-home instead of first-to-third.
So for the second consecutive day the Mariners edged the Orioles in extra innings, getting one more run across in their 4-2 victory on Thursday to complete the four-game sweep – their first four-game sweep at Baltimore in Mariners history.
And that salvaged a 10-game road trip that ends with the Mariners (51-31) going 5-5 after a 1-5 experience last week against the Yankees and Red Sox. They return home for the first time since June 17 to begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.
Gordon ran so fast even he was tired. He sprawled onto his side in the Mariners dugout after scoring the go-ahead run. He even had to readjust the helmet on top of his head before he slid into the plate.
Maybe he should have kept the tape strap?
Nelson Cruz followed two batters later with a run-scoring single, which was the Mariners’ first time driving in a runner in scoring position in their previous 15 attempts.
They finished 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position.
And that’s what partially spoiled another quality start from Mike Leake, who pitched seven innings and allowing two runs, flashing his wide repertoire of fastballs, breaking balls and cutters.
Check out his turnaround: Leake had a 6.00 ERA in 51 innings his first nine starts this season. His past eight starts? He’s thrown 56 2/3 innings with a 2.22 ERA.
And the way this was going, it looked like he’d get plenty of runs behind him.
Nelson Cruz quite enjoys hitting at Camden Yards, the Baltimore property where he’s was hitting .277 with 19 home runs in 110 games there entering Thursday. He’s only played more games at Rangers Ballpark and Safeco Field.
Cruz missed the previous two games because of a sore back and he experienced back spasms before Tuesday’s game.
But he towered a two-run home run just over the right-field wall in his second at-bat of the day in the top of the fourth inning – his 21st home run of the season, which is the fourth-most in the majors behind the Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez (25) and Angels’ Mike Trout (23) and Indians’ Jose Ramirez (23). Cruz has played at least 11 games fewer than each of them because of various injuries throughout the season.
The Orioles tied it back up in the bottom half of the inning, and it stayed that way for a while.
Manny Machado teed off on Mike Leake for a solo home run and one out later Chris Davis went opposite way for his second consecutive game with a home run, despite entering the day batting .152 this season.
Opportunities abound for the Mariners offense against Orioles right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis, the 26-year-old making his first major league start out of St. Joseph’s University, the same school Jamie Moyer attended.
The Mariners put the lead runner on base in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but only Cruz with his home run brought that runner home. Through nine innings, the Mariners were 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
Just to illustrate:
Ben Gamel reached second with one out in the second and in the fourth; Guillermo Heredia was on second with one out in the third and seventh; Andrew Romine reached third with one out in the fifth. Not one of them scored, though the Mariners chased Yacabonis after four innings.
Game was at second again with two outs in the seventh when Ryon Healy struck out.
Leake lasted seven innings and to compare, the Orioles were 0-for-0 with runners in scoring position against him. Machado and Davis tagged him for homers, but he allowed three other hits, all singles, with six strikeouts and one out.
He continued to do his innings-eater thing. This is the seventh time in 17 starts this season he’s lasted at least seven innings, his eighth consecutive start going at least six innings and he leads the Mariners with 107 2/3 innings thrown so far this year.
But it’s not often teams go 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position … and still win.
Gordon led off the 10th with a hustling infield single before Jean Segura lined a single into center field. Gordon handled the rest.
On tap
The Mariners return home for the first time in 11 days and begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Left-hander Marco Gonzales (7-5, 4.04 ERA) will start the 7:10 p.m. Friday game at Safeco Field for the Mariners, opposed by RHP Ian Kennedy (1-7, 5.09 ERA).
The game will broadcast on Root Sports and 710-AM radio.
