Chicago White Sox win the American League Central — their 1st division title since 2008 — with a 7-2 victory against the Cleveland Indians: ‘That’s a good first step’

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox entered 2021 with high expectations.

Any one of numerous serious injuries could have derailed their season.

Instead, the team accomplished its first goal Thursday, clinching the American League Central title for the first time since 2008 with a 7-2 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

“Obviously we haven’t won any championships yet, but (Thursday), for the first time in franchise history, we were able to make the postseason in consecutive years, and that’s a good milestone, that’s a good first step,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “Given the adversity this team has had to face over the course of this year, whether it’s the injuries to core players early on or the jump to162 games up from (a pandemic-shortened) 60 (in 2020) or the mere fact we continue to play through a pandemic, this team has had to go through a lot.

“And though the focus, to a man, down the hall (in the clubhouse) right now is on making sure there are three more celebratory days like (Thursday) in the future, everyone should take a moment to exhale and enjoy what this club has accomplished so far before moving on to the next thing.”

The Sox homered four times, including two from Tim Anderson, who led off the game with a blast to right.

“It means a lot, being able to start the game off with a home run, that’s getting the guys into a different mode,” Anderson said. “And as you can see, the rest of the guys just followed up right behind that and we were able to get the win.”

Outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez hit back-to-back homers during a six-run second, and Anderson hit a three-run homer later in the inning.

“We wanted it more than them (Thursday),” Anderson said. “And it showed, we jumped on them 7-0 and we’re in the second inning. ...

“I’m just glad we took care of business.”

After the power display, it became a process of counting down the outs to a celebration.

All-Star closer Liam Hendriks struck out Myles Straw for the final out in the seven-inning game, and Sox players and coaches hugged and shook hands near the first-base dugout in acknowledgement of the accomplishment.

“It’s obviously nice getting the cart off our backs, per se, being able to clinch, make sure there’s nothing that is hindering us trying to move forward or trying to press too much to get that done quicker,” Hendriks said. “We’re the first team to clinch the division in baseball this year, which is something cool.

“But now out focus is on making sure that we get the momentum going through the rest of the season.”

The Sox lost 5-3 in Game 2. Oscar Mercado hit a game-ending, two-run home run off reliever José Ruiz in the seventh. Andrew Vaughn had a two-run single in his return from the injured list and Michael Kopech struck out four in two perfect innings in the spot start.

Vaughn and Kopech are positive developments moving forward for the Sox, who clinched at least the No. 3 seed in the American League by winning the Central. As it stands, they likely will play the AL West-leading Houston Astros in the best-of-five division series, which begins Oct. 7.

“The tone and the focus throughout has been, this is an important first step but we’ve got a lot more work to do,” Hahn said.

Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf thought of the team’s fan base.

“This is all about fans,” Reinsdorf told a pool reporter. “That’s who I’m the most happy for, and everybody associated with the organization. But first and foremost it’s about the fans and the fact we could win this championship, it means a lot.

“But now there’s a bigger prize and we hope we can bring that home to them.”

This road wasn’t easy for the South Siders because of the major injuries throughout the season.

Outfielders Jiménez, Robert and Adam Engel and catcher Yasmani Grandal missed significant time because of injuries. Anderson had two stints on the injured list.

Starting pitching has been a strength throughout, with Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodón earning All-Star selections.

Lynn, acquired in an offseason trade, is a candidate for the AL Cy Young award. Rodón, who was nontendered in December before re-signing in February, pitched a no-hitter against the Indians in April. Dylan Cease has made steady progress while Lucas Giolito has been sharp in the second half.

Hendriks, a top free-agent signing in the offseason, has been among the major-league leaders in saves.

Offensively, 2020 AL MVP José Abreu is again among the league leaders in RBIs. Yoán Moncada has been a steady presence at third. Grandal and Robert have been the team’s hottest hitters since returning.

The Sox had to rely on a variety of players to fill some of those injury holes.

Yermín Mercedes made a splash in April before cooling off and eventually heading to Triple-A Charlotte. Others such as rookies Gavin Sheets and Vaughn and veterans Billy Hamilton and Brian Goodwin stepped in to make contributions, while Leury García has been plugged in all over the field.

“It comes from the front office down,” Hendriks said. “They put together a team that on paper looked fantastic. And then obviously we had some injuries, we had some things going on, but we were able to turn that and have that ‘next man up’ attitude. ...

“It’s a family in there and we pick each other up when we need to, we knock each other down when we need to as well. It’s a good vibe in there.”

Tony La Russa and his staff have had to navigate through the injuries.

“I know Tony said it to Eloy, and I think he may have said it to Luis, as well, right when they got hurt or soon thereafter: ‘You guys do your part to get healthy and get back and help us win, and we’ll do our part to make sure we’re in a position to win when you’re ready,’ ” Hahn said. “And everyone involved in that kept up their sides of the bargain, which was awfully impressive.”

Back on the bench for the first time since 2011, La Russa earned his second division title with the Sox (the other coming in 1983).

“To come back, it’s like Fantasy Island,” La Russa said. “You would have never of thought that I could get this opportunity. Especially with the club being this good. And here we are, the division champs.”

The Sox brought back La Russa, who has three World Series titles as a manger, to take that next step. After being eliminated in the wild-card series against the Oakland Athletics last season, now they’ll have the chance.

“One thing you experience over the years, winning never gets old, it gets better,” La Russa said. “It just gets better because you appreciate more what everybody had to do to get here. And that’s the message for all the guys, the first timers, it gets better.

“And in fact it can get better this year — if we can play well in the division series.”

