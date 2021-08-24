Cubs game vs. Rockies postponed because of weather; split doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Severe weather forced the Chicago Cubs game to be postponed Tuesday night.

The Cubs will make up the game against the Colorado Rockies as part of a split doubleheader at 1:20 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Zach Davies will start Game 1 for the Cubs, while left-hander Justin Steele takes the mound in Game 2.

Both games will be seven innings. Separate tickets will be required for each game.

After ending their franchise-record 13-game home losing streak with a walk-off victory Monday, the Cubs are looking for their first series win at Wrigley since July 23-25 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.