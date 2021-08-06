Brewers edge Giants in 10 innings, 2-1

It looked like a playoff preview between two quality starters, even if neither was around for the decision.

The Giants’ Logan Webb battled All-Star Corbin Burnes on relatively even terms Friday night before the bullpens took over in Milwaukee.

Both were spectators by the time Rowdy Tellez doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning for the Brewers in a 2-1 win over the Giants.

The hit drove in free runner Avisail Garcia, and Tellez drove it the other way against losing pitcher Jarlin Garcia (3-3).

Webb was done after the sixth inning, leaving in a tie game having thrown 91 pitches, 64 for strikes, with one walk and nine strikeouts. With two outs in the top of the seventh, Wilmer Flores hit for Webb and struck out.

Burnes cruised into the sixth inning, having given up one hit, until Brandon Belt hit a solo one-out home run to right field to tie the score 1-1.

Buster Posey followed with a single and Brandon Crawford forced him at second before Kris Bryant hit a single to deep third. Bryant stole second to put runners at second and third, but Burnes struck out Mike Yastrzemski to end the inning.

Burnes pitched through the seventh inning, giving up just one run on four hits and five strikeouts. Burnes threw 105 pitches, 71 of them strikes before Brad Boxberger came out for the eighth.

After a nine-pitch first inning, the Brewers scored against Webb in the second on a surprising home run by Garcia, who basically used one arm to lift a fly ball to left that somehow carried over the fence.

The solo home run, Garcia’s 19th of the season, left Webb out of sorts for a time, giving up a double to Tellez and walking Tyrone Taylor.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

By the time Webb escaped by striking out Burnes, he had thrown 30 pitches in the inning.

Tellez appeared to have a ball headed for extra bases against Webb in the eighth inning until Yastrzemski, who didn’t start the last two games because of a tight hamstring, slammed into the center-field fence to make a remarkable catch for the second out.

Yastrzemski hit the wall hard and at first glance appeared injured, but he remained in the game. He missed time earlier this season on the injured list running into the right field wall at Oracle Park.