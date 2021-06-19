Francisco Lindor stars in Game 1 win, Mets pitchers don’t in Game 2 loss vs. Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Nationals' official Twitter account on Friday posted a graphic comparing NL East shortstops Trea Turner and Francisco Lindor. In the picture, the Nationals pointed out that Turner is beating Lindor in multiple statistical categories this season.

Then, as Game 1 of Saturday's Mets-Nationals doubleheader began, the Nationals' account sent a tweet that, using pictures from the popular show "The Office," suggested Turner was the division's top shortstop.

In the hours after Washington posted the second tweet, Lindor put together his best game as a Met as he launched a pair of two-run home runs and smoked an RBI single to drive in all five runs of his team's 5-1 win over the Nationals. This performance marked Lindor's first multi-homer game of the season, the 12th of his career and his first since July 6, 2019, in Cincinnati, when he played for Cleveland.

Before this contest, Lindor hadn't notched five RBIs in a game since he drove in seven runs on July 2, 2018.

“God works in mysterious ways, man," Lindor said after the game. "I don’t know why today. I don’t ask questions.”

Lindor’s Game 1 performance and the victory highlighted the Mets’ day, as they lost Game 2, 6-2. And had José Peraza not hit a two-run homer in the final inning of the second game, the Mets would have been shut out for the third time in four games.

After splitting the doubleheader, the Mets are 36-28 with one game remaining in Washington.

Lindor sparks Game 1 offense

The Mets entered Game 1 having not scored a run in 21 consecutive innings. Their offense, still missing multiple stars, looked sluggish. They needed a spark from someone, anyone.

Their $341 million shortstop provided that boost.

Against Nationals starter Joe Ross, Lindor detonated one two-run homer in the first inning and another in the fifth. In between them, he laced a run-scoring single in the third.

“Everyone knew it was coming," starting pitcher David Peterson said. "He’s a special player and there’s a reason we went out and got him and signed him to keep him here for a long time. You’re starting to see what we’ve seen in the past from him."

Added manager Luis Rojas: “I know for his confidence and the player he is, this is even another boost. He’s consistent every day (with) his confidence. He trusts his abilities."

Over the last two days, the Mets weren't creating many scoring opportunities. When they did manufacture them, they couldn't turn them into runs.

Lindor solved that issue with blasts of 384 and 414 feet, respectively. His RBI single left the bat at 99.3 mph. He notched three of the team's seven hits.

“They’re fun," Lindor said of performances like this. "It feels good. As soon as we score the first runs, it gives me and I’m sure the rest of the team that sense of relief like, ‘All right, here we go. We’re scoring early, now we just got to continue to add on and come out on top.’"

This season, Lindor's performance has drawn criticism from fans. He's heard boos from the home crowd, which has expected much more from him. He's had his moments, but he's struggled more than he's succeeded. He experienced an 0-for-26 slump earlier in the year, and his first home run on Saturday snapped an 0-for-11 skid.

The Mets have continually sung his praises though, saying they felt he would soon come around for good. Lindor has also remained confident in himself.

In Game 1 of this doubleheader, Lindor carried the Mets — something the club hopes happens many more times throughout his lengthy contract.

To continue his success, Lindor will keep the same mindset he has when he's struggling: Remain level.

"I think the best players in the game can do that," Lindor said. "They can stay in that line whether they’ve been successful or not. You can’t really tell if I’m 0 for 20 or if I’m 5 for 5. I think those are the best players in the game, the ones that can stay even-keel."

Pitcher Peterson contributes offensively in Game 1

Peterson allowed only a run over 4 2/3 innings in the victory, but his best moments may have come on offense. In the fifth, he collected his first-career hit by leading off the inning with a double before scoring on Lindor's homer. But that only came after the third, when Peterson was hit by a pitch for the first time in his career, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Lindor's single.

Peterson said he hadn't sparked the offense like this since his Double-A days in 2019. He's remained ready for his at-bats, though, by swinging a bat in spring training and hitting the batting cages at least once between each start.

“It was an awesome feeling," he said of his first hit. "It’s been coming, but it was good to get the first one. Feel like a full baseball player today."

Bats trying to heat up

If it had not been for Peraza's home run in the seventh inning of Game 2, the Mets would have had a streak of 35 consecutive innings in which no one but Lindor had driven in a run.

The Mets' lineup, which is still missing multiple regulars, is struggling. Lindor's five-RBI game might make things look better, but it doesn't change the fact that almost everyone else is cold right now.

Washington left-hander Jon Lester shut out the Mets for six innings until Peraza's blast. He struck out six as the Mets, who collected seven hits off him, failed to do much damage.

Mets pitching rocked in Game 2 loss

The Mets did not have a regular rotation starter for Game 2, but they did have two long men in their bullpen: Robert Gsellman and Sean Reid-Foley. The first got the start, the second followed him.

The Mets' plan didn't work as well as they had hoped.

Gsellman gave them two innings, but allowed a leadoff home run to Kyle Schwarber. Reid-Foley then surrendered five runs — three of them in the fourth inning on Schwarber's second home run of the game. Turner homered off Reid-Foley an inning before that.

The Nationals hung four runs on Reid-Foley in the fourth, burying the Mets on a day when they couldn't find much offense outside of Lindor's Game 1 performance.