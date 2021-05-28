SF Giants win wildest game of season against Dodgers, Posey, Wade, Longoria deliver clutch hits

When Buster Posey broke a 2-2 tie with a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on Friday night, San Francisco Giants fans thought they could exhale.

The club was well on its way to beating the rival Los Angeles Dodgers and moving into a tie for second place in the National League West, but a roller coaster ride was only beginning.

Disaster struck in the bottom of the ninth, but a Giants team that’s been defined by its resilience this season finally put the game away in the 10th inning and defeated the Dodgers 8-5 after a game-saving catch from Mike Tauchman and clutch hits from LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria.

Wade, who reached twice on walks and once on a hit by pitch, broke a 5-5 tie in the 10th with a RBI single before Evan Longoria, who initially entered as a defensive substitute, provided the decisive blow with a two-out, two-run double off Kenley Jansen.

After manager Gabe Kapler had exhausted most of his top bullpen options, lefty Jarlín García earned the save in the 10th inning as he capped off the Giants’ wildest game of the year and salvaged a matchup that took a terrible turn for San Francisco in the ninth.

With one on and one out in the ninth, closer Tyler Rogers induced the potential game-ending double play ball only to watch second baseman Mauricio Dubón – who was inserted as a defensive replacement – misplay a one-hopper off the bat from catcher Will Smith.

The play was ruled a hit, but Dubón and Kapler know it’s a ball the typically sure-handed utility man needs to handle. Moments later, the Dubón miscue looked like the most costly defensive mistake of the Giants’ season.

With two outs and two on, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent Austin Barnes to the plate as a pinch-hitter and the strong low-ball hitter sent a stunning three-run home run over the left field wall to tie the game at 5-5. The homer was only the fourth allowed by Rogers in 73 career innings, but it came at the worst possible time for a Giants team that’s been desperate to beat their rivals.

The next hitter, future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, sent a ball out to deep left field that could have sent the Dodgers home with a walk-off win. Instead, another late-game substitute, Tauchman, climbed the outfield wall, reached over it and turned the potential 669th home run of Pujols’ career into an out.

In a matter of minutes, Giants fans watched their defense cost the team a much-needed win and then save the club from a crushing loss.

It all took place after an already dramatic eighth inning, when Posey launched his 10th home run of the season in a year in which Kapler has been criticized for giving him frequent days of rest. The Giants’ catcher only hit seven home runs in 2018, five in 2019 and sat out the 2020 season, but there’s a direct correlation between Posey’s unlikely power surge and his regular off days.

Of the 10 homers Posey has hit this season, seven have now followed a game in which he didn’t start. The others were hit on Opening Night in Seattle, on the second day of the regular season and last Saturday at home in a 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

After a game that took as many twists and turns as Friday’s did, it seems as if every member of the Giants could use the type of rest Posey has been afforded on Saturday. Instead, they’ll be back on the field at 4:15 p.m., looking to pass the Dodgers in the standings.