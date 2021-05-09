Freddie Freeman, Huascar Ynoa lead Braves to series win over Phillies

ATLANTA — The Braves defeated the Phillies, 6-1, in a relatively drama-free series finale Sunday at Truist Park. Once an out away from dropping the first two of three games against the Phillies Saturday, the Braves rallied to take back-to-back contests and win the series.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday:

1. The Braves’ offense looked like its old self in the first inning. Ronald Acuna, who was back in the lineup despite getting hit in the hand by a pitch Saturday, drew a walk off Phillies ace Aaron Nola to begin the night. He stole a base, moving to 6-for-6 in steal attempts this season. Freddie Freeman followed by slapping a 3-2 pitch into centerfield that scored Acuna.

Clean-up hitter Ozzie Albies roped a triple, showcasing his electric speed around the bases. Dansby Swanson hit a homer on the first pitch he saw, capping the team’s four-run start.

2. Freeman is trending upwards. He entered the evening with just one hit in May. He had three hits Sunday, including a solo homer in the third inning. It was his second consecutive game with a home run after he snapped a career-worst 0-for-22 run with a blast Saturday.

“I felt good at the beginning of the year but I wasn’t getting any hits, then I wasn’t feeling good, now hopefully I’m starting to feel good,” Freeman said. “It’s felt like there’s been one big glove out there for me all year. Maybe they’ll reduce to eight small ones now, so hopefully I’ll start finding some holes.”

3. Braves starter Huascar Ynoa was terrific, further establishing himself as the team’s best starter. He surrendered a lead-off homer to Andrew McCutchen but settled in afterwards. Ynoa pitched six innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He struck out six and walked one. His slider was effective, earning nine whiffs and 12 called strikes in 47 pitches. His fastball sat around 97 mph and topped at 99.6.

“I just tried to stay on top of them,” Ynoa said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “They’re a really good hitting team. I just try to stay aggressive and stay on top of them, and thankfully it worked out.”

The 22-year-old has been a revelation. He wasn’t supposed to be part of the rotation, yet from day 1, he’s been the team’s pitching MVP. In his eight appearances, he’s allowed more than two runs once. He’s allowed one earned run across his past three starts (18-1/3 innings). And while he didn’t homer for the third-straight start, he did extend his hitting streak to three games.

Overall, Ynoa has a 2.23 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 44 strikeouts and nine walks across 40-1/3 innings.

4. Reliever Tyler Matzek started what might’ve been the Braves’ most impressive defensive play this season in the seventh. With a runner on first and none out, Odubel Herrera hit a chopper. Matzek reached behind his head and somehow snagged the ball and fired to Swanson at second. Swanson, who reached up for the ball, then seamlessly threw to first to complete a double play.

“That’s a big play in that game,” manager Brian Snitker said. “In a four-run game, that’s a huge play.”

5. The Braves are back to .500 at 17-17. They’ve turned their performance around since they were swept by the Blue Jays and dropped to 12-16. They swept the Nationals in Washington and took two of three against Philadelphia this weekend, highlighted by Saturday’s 12-inning thriller.

Stat of the game

23-14 (The Braves are 23-14 against the Phillies at Truist Park, which opened in 2017).

Quotable

“It was a good weekend. Getting 100% of the fans back in (Truist Park), winning the series and giving them something to cheer about. That was a good weekend for us.” - Freeman

Mother’s Day

Snitker’s wife, Ronnie, threw out the first pitch for Mother’s Day. “She drug my (butt) out in the backyard earlier today wanting to practice,” Snitker said. “I thought she did a good job.”

Up next

The Braves are off Monday before beginning a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday at Truist Park.