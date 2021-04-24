Braves-Diamondbacks postponed Saturday, will play doubleheader Sunday

ATLANTA — The Braves’ game Saturday night against the Diamondbacks was postponed because of inclement weather, the team announced around an hour before the scheduled first pitch. The teams are set to play a traditional doubleheader Sunday, though of seven innings apiece.

It was raining and hailing in the Smyrna area during the 6 p.m. hour Saturday. The forecast appeared grim for metro Atlanta throughout the night, leading to the postponement decision.

As for Sunday’s doubleheader, the first game will begin at 1:20 p.m., with the second beginning approximately 40 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

Guests with tickets for Sunday’s originally scheduled game will be allowed to stay in their same seats for the second game, the Braves said. Guests who purchased tickets and/or parking for Saturday will receive credit to their Atlanta Braves online account. The gates will open at noon Sunday.

Lefty Drew Smyly was scheduled to start Saturday against Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner. Bryse Wilson was scheduled to face Zac Gallen on Sunday. The Braves will use both starters Sunday. Wilson will start Game 1, followed by Smyly in Game 2.

The Braves have won two in a row and have inched closer to .500 at 9-10. Despite a mediocre start, they could end Sunday with an overall winning record should they sweep Arizona. They won the first game of the series 5-4 on Friday night.