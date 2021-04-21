Rays lose to Royals in ninth in bid for perfect road trip

The Rays had a lot they could have been happy about Wednesday.

A win would complete a perfect road trip to New York and Kansas City, and send them into their only off-day in a month in a good mood.

They looked to be headed that way a couple of times, scoring four in the first, taking a three-run lead into the seventh and taking the lead again in the top of the ninth.

But they ended up with a frustrating loss as the Royals scored twice in the bottom of the ninth for a 9-8 victory.

The Royals beat Diego Castillo with some small ball. Michael A. Taylor led off with a single, then pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson stole second, moved to third on a bunt and scored on another by Nicky Lopez. Lopez went to second on a groundout. Carlos Santana was intentionally walked. A wild pitch moved the runners up.

Then catcher Salvador Perez won it with a hit down the third-base line, ending the Rays’ five-game winning streak.

After posting a season-high 14 runs and 17 hits Tuesday, the Rays stayed hot on another cold Kansas City, Mo., night (first-pitch temperature 46 degrees), scoring four runs in the first.

Austin Meadows got them started with a four-pitch walk off Jakob Junis, then after a fielder’s choice grounder, Joey Wendle doubled in one run and Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer. A Yandy Diaz walk, a wild pitch and a two-out double by catcher Francisco Mejia made it 4-0.

Lowe, who tends to run very cold and very hot, homered for the second straight game (after snapping an 0-for-12 skid on Tuesday) and third time in seven.

The Royals cut the margin to 4-3 by the fourth, in large part due to Jorge Soler, who has had his way with Wacha. In the second, Soler led off with a single, then Hunter Dozier homered. In the fourth, Soler homered, making him 8 for 15 with four home runs off Wacha. Solder added a double in the sixth.

The Rays built the lead back to 6-3, with Meadows scoring on a Wendle sac fly in the fifth, then doubling in Phillips in the seventh.

But the Rays bullpen, which has weathered a string of injuries, faltered in the seventh, allowing four runs. An infield single, a walk and a triple by pinch-hitter Hanser Alberto off Jeffrey Springs got Kansas City two runs.

Ryan Thompson came in next, got a ground ball to shortstop Willy Adames for an out at home, but then allowed a two-run homer to Carlos Santana.

The Rays came back to tie it in the eighth, taking advantage of another defensive mistake by the Royals, who had a brutal series in the field. Kevin Kiermaier led off with a single, then broke for second and came around to third when Perez made an errant throw. Randy Arozarena got Kiermaier home with a pinch-hit double down the third-base line.