Enjoy watching baseball and eating hot dogs? Here’s how you can be paid to do both

A year after COVID-19 greatly reduced its 2020 season, Major League Baseball is mostly back to normal.. And now that fans have returned to the stands, one company is looking to make a lucky person’s baseball dream come true: getting paid to scarf down hot dogs while taking in nine innings of America’s pastime.

Yes, you read that right.

They already have a professional cheeseburger, ice cream and pumpkin pie tester, now online gambling website BonusFinder is searching for a fan to become their official MLB Professional Food Tester to determine which stadium has the best hot dog.

Is it the Dodger Dog in L.A.?

What about the traditional Chicago-style dog at Wrigley Field?

Or is the Boomstick — a 2-foot hot dog drowned in chili, jalapenos and more — at the Rangers’ Globe Life Field the best in baseball?

Your call, and yes, you’ll get paid.

The company is going to pay a fan $500 — and all expenses — to judge hot dog appearance and color, quality of the bun, hot dog flavor complexity along with game entertainment and the stadium atmosphere and excitement, the news release said.

All the interested fan has to do is fill out the form on BonusFinder, explaining why they’d be the perfect person for the job.

If you’re interested, you have until 9 p.m. (Pacific Time) May 2, to enter. The winner will be contacted May 5 via email or direct messaging on social media, according to the news release.