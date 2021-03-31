Baseball
Francisco Lindor and Mets agree on 10-year, $341 million deal, keeping shortstop in Queens for next decade
WASHINGTON – After a drawn-out, suspenseful final 72 hours, Francisco Lindor and the Mets agreed on a contract that will keep the superstar shortstop in Queens long term.
Lindor accepted a 10-year deal worth $341 million, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiation, late Wednesday night.
Both sides reached an agreement less than an hour before Lindor’s self-imposed Opening Day deadline.
