Aaron Boone has been vaccinated against COVID-19, will encourage players, coaches to do the same

Aaron Boone, a cardiac surgery survivor who had to leave this spring training to have a pacemaker implanted, has had the COVID-19 vaccine. The Yankees skipper will also encourage his players, coaches, family and friends to do the same.

“I got vaccinated about a week ago. Of course, yeah, I’ll definitely encourage our guys to get it. There’s talk of more of us being able to get it. We’re hopeful ... it does seem like it’s starting to happen obviously more with especially some younger population and healthier population,” Boone said Wednesday afternoon. “So hopefully it’s something that will be available to us en masse and I’ll definitely encourage that.”

Tuesday, MLB announced it was joining with 12 other sports leagues to encourage fans to get the vaccine. The Angels' Mike Trout and Mets' Pete Alonso are among the stars of the game who are featured in a baseball public service announcement titled “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

But Boone would not go so far to use his position as the Yankees manager to advocate for that.

“I don’t know if I’d necessarily take that position, because in the end I think it’s an individual decision,” Boone said. “Certainly when I’m asked about it and when I talk to our guys I’ll certainly encourage it.

“But I don’t feel like it’s my place to tell somebody.”