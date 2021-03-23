Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves Padres spring training game with shoulder discomfort

PEORIA, Ariz. — Fernando Tatis Jr. reached to backhand a grounder in the hole at shortstop, stood and made the long throw across the diamond for the first out of the third inning.

He immediately began a slow walk toward the Padres dugout, as a near total silence settled in at Peoria Stadium.

Padres officials watching the game said Tatis felt something in his left shoulder during the throw, and the team later announced the diagnosis as shoulder discomfort and said he would be evaluated again Wednesday.

“Hopefully, he comes in tomorrow and he’s feeling good,” manager Jayce Tingler said after the exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds.

As he walked from the field, Tatis was met in the middle of the grass by Tingler and an athletic trainer. Tatis never broke stride as he headed into the dugout with his hand on his right hip.

“Obviously, it’s not a good feeling,” Tingler said, recalling that Tatis was “kind of wincing.”

Tatis told Tingler he would have probably kept playing during the season.

It turns out, he has several times before.

Tingler said Tatis has dealt with a minor shoulder issue for years. He often had the area taped up for games last year. A hard slide into home plate two weeks ago, which caused the Padres to sit Tatis for six days, may have aggravated the area.

“He’s managed it through the years,” Tingler said. “It comes and goes over the years. He does a pretty good job of managing it. He’s got a good feel for when it gets bad and when it’s not too bad. He’s disciplined with his treatment and what he does to keep it good and strong. … We as a group just have to stay very on top of it.”

At the end of the half-inning, Tatis gathered his belongings, left the dugout and began the walk toward the Padres’ complex with an athletic trainer at his side.

There were sighs of relief coming from all parties around Tatis after he was examined.

“He’s fine,” said one person close to him.

Nonetheless, late in the game a member of the front office volunteered this declaration dryly:

“Ready to get back to San Diego.”

Indeed. Maybe in some bubble wrap.

Every injury this spring — from center fielder Trent Grisham’s hamstring to catcher Austin Nola’s fractured finger to reliever Drew Pomeranz’s forearm — seems to sting a little more for the Padres, who have legitimate championship aspirations for the first time in well over a decade.

Nothing would hurt more than losing Tatis, arguably the most exciting player in the major leagues and essentially the Padres’ lifeblood not only offensively but emotionally.

The organization is highly invested in the 22-year-old, who signed a 14-year, $340 million contract last month despite having played in just 143 career games over two seasons. It was the longest contract in major league history and third largest in terms of total dollars. It was three times as rich as any contract signed by a player with so little service time.

Tatis played just 84 games his rookie season, missing 34 games with a hamstring injury early and then being shut down in mid-August with a stress reaction in his lower back. The major league season was just 60 games in 2020.

He missed almost a week with the flu earlier this month and then almost another full week after the slide into home plate scoring on a fly ball caught by the shortstop on March 12.

When he plays, he has been among the most productive players in the game.

He finished fourth in National League MVP voting last year after hitting .277 with a .937 OPS and finishing tied for fourth in the majors with 17 home runs and leading all major league shortstops in outs above average.

His .956 OPS is the 14th highest in MLB history through the first 143 games of a career, and he is the only player in history to have hit 39 home runs and stolen 27 bases in such a short span of games at the start of career.

The Padres have implored all their players to be extra judicious regarding injuries this spring — and really throughout the season. Virtually everyone in baseball is concerned with player readiness and durability after a 60-game season in 2020.

“Obviously, we’re going to be cautious,” Tingler said. “Like a lot of teams right now, we’ve been nicked with a couple injuries here and there. We’re doing the best we can to manage it.”