Braves rotation looks to be in much better shape this time around

If you didn’t see what happened with the Braves’ rotation, you might not believe it.

Despite ending up one of the final four teams standing last season, the Braves had a borderline inconceivable stroke of misfortunes with their starting pitching. It started even before the pandemic froze MLB for months. Left-hander Cole Hamels was injured and behind the 8-ball in spring training.

The team went to summer camp optimistic that Hamels would be ready for the season. He wasn’t; multiple setbacks limited the team’s big free-agent addition to 3-1/3 innings (one start). Newcomer Felix Hernandez, who showed promise in spring training as he tried to revive his career, opted out early in summer camp.

Mike Foltynewicz was designated for assignment after one start. His velocity has sharply declined and the Braves couldn’t afford patience in a 60-game season. Sean Newcomb, returning to the rotation after a successful stint in the bullpen, made it through four starts before he was reassigned to the alternate training site. Newcomb and Foltynewicz spent the bulk of the season in Gwinnett; Foltynewicz is now a Texas Ranger, while Newcomb is considered a reliever.

As the rotation dwindled, Touki Toussaint and Kyle Wright had their opportunities but neither youngster could cement himself among the starting five. Both players spent time between the majors and alternate training site.

The worst development: Just three starts into the season, ace Mike Soroka tore his Achilles. It was a gigantic blow to the team and player, who the season prior was an All-Star as a rookie. Left-hander Max Fried had the best season of his career, posting a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts, giving the Braves one certainty every fifth day.

The team made one addition at the trade deadline in southpaw Tommy Milone. He was a total non-factor. The real valuable mid-season addition was Ian Anderson. The rookie was a godsend, earning a 1.95 ERA in six starts and pitching even better in four postseason starts.

Toward the end of the campaign, Wright pitched much better. Fried, Anderson and Wright were enough to get the Braves to the National League Championship Series. And despite Wright getting clobbered in his outing, reliever A.J. Minter and Bryse Wilson each were phenomenal in their starts. The Braves took the eventual champion Dodgers to seven games.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, after watching his team endure that hellish rotation stretch, prioritized the rotation over the winter. He moved quickly, securing left-hander Drew Smyly, whom the team believes hasn’t scratched the surface of his potential. Anthopoulos later added Charlie Morton, the 37-year-old former Braves prospect who helped the Rays win the American League pennant in October.

Soroka is expected to rejoin the team potentially in mid-April. He pitched a simulated game Friday, throwing around 45 pitches. When he returns, the Braves would have a strong group with Soroka, Fried, Anderson, Smyly and Morton. They also like their depth with Wright, Wilson, an improved Toussaint and Huascar Ynoa, who made several key appearances in 2020.

So it’s safe to say Anthopoulos feels the rotation is in a much better place.

“I feel better about it now than last year,” Anthopoulos told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “Obviously our offense and bullpen saved us (in 2020). That’s what allowed us to overcome the issues we had in the rotation. … That was why things worked out. And we had guys like Ian Anderson come up and perform. Even Bryse Wilson and Kyle Wright came up at the end of the season and did well for us.

“To bank on that over six months, that’s why it was so key for us — even though we had new guys, Ian Anderson come up a do a nice job, Wilson and Wright — we still felt like over six months, we didn’t want to be in a position where we’re having to try to scramble and trade for starters. That was absolutely the No. 1 priority going into the offseason, to be able to prepare ourselves for that six-month grind and get through it.”

Wright or Wilson could open the season in the rotation while Soroka works his way back. They’ll be necessary depth over the course of 162 games. Ynoa will help the rotation and bullpen, whichever is needed. Toussaint is a wild card, though he’s having a nice spring. He hasn’t consistently produced as a starter, which may eventually push him into the bullpen permanently, but the Braves could still give him spot starts.

“We’re going to use them all,” manager Brian Snitker said. “They’re all going to have to pitch. It’s too long a season. I don’t know, over the last few years, how many starters we’ve used. They’re all going to come into play. You just hope they keep going out there, keep growing.”

The rotation setup probably won’t go as planned, because few things do, but the Braves feel they’re better equipped to deal with the unexpected than a season ago. They’ve assembled a rotation that has legitimate upside and options. And unlike 2020, the Braves’ rotation should be doing some carrying rather than being carried. There are questions with the team’s bench and bullpen, two areas that were outstanding a season ago and helped cover the team’s rotation shortcomings. This time, that group needs to carry its weight.