Turns out the Red Sox might be just getting started in 2019

BOSTON – The cramped home clubhouse at Fenway Park had some fresh clutter as of Friday afternoon.

Moving boxes were spread in the thin aisle that separates the two main walls of lockers. Rolls of packing tape sat on a pair of coffee tables, with their familiar crackling and ripping sounds storing away some precious items for the offseason.

The players parking lot was nearly empty. The bulk of the luxury SUVs and monster trucks favored by members of the Red Sox have been shipped home to states like Florida and California, Texas and South Carolina. There will be no October drives to the ballpark this season for the first time since 2015.

These were sobering reminders ahead of a meaningless series with the Orioles. There was little energy among the 34,533 fans on hand or the team they came to support, as Boston suffered a 4-1 defeat against Baltimore.

"The whole season I've been thinking about it," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "To sum it up, very consistent at being inconsistent."

Being marooned on the West Coast and starting 3-8 didn't help matters. Losing eight straight games around the July 31 trade deadline was ultimately the knockout blow. The Red Sox were stuck running uphill behind the Yankees and Rays in the American League East from what felt like the start of the race.

"When you come here the expectations are just like last year," Cora said. "You win the World Series – if not, it's not good enough. This year we weren't good enough."

This perfect fall evening confirmed it. And it went well beyond the fact that 30-year-old rookie Asher Wojciechowski shoved on Boston for the second time in three starts this season. This was the type of occasion the last three years where the Red Sox were still playing for something, still attempting to remain sharp heading into their most important games of the season.

"Everybody's going to have that extra month this year unfortunately," Matt Barnes said. "We'll look at that as giving everybody an extra month to work out and get the bodies right to come back into spring training."

Just how many Boston players will return? There is no current president of baseball operations or general manager – whatever title you'd like to bestow, the Red Sox don't have one. And the depth of the decisions to be made in the coming weeks was laid bare by principal owner John Henry and club chairman Tom Werner prior to Friday's first pitch.

"Our real intention is to be competitive every year, and we'll do whatever we have to do to do that," Werner said. "But it doesn't mean – the solution to that isn't always having the highest payroll in baseball."

That blank check Dave Dombrowski seemed to have in his pocket when he signed Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Steve Pearce to a combined $220 million in contracts? Gone. That leverage Dombrowski used after building arguably the best baseball team in Boston's history? Squandered in less than 11 months. It has been a stunning fall from grace for both Dombrowski and the organization as a whole.

The next executive making the critical decisions for the Red Sox finds Mookie Betts a year from free agency and noncommittal on pledging his future to the club. Bobby Dalbec, C.J. Chatham, Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck could be on the verge of graduating from the farm system, but they're unlikely to play leading roles on a postseason contender as soon as next season. Ruthlessness will be required while parting company with some players at the bottom of the roster in the name of freeing up necessary Competitive Balance Tax space.

Monday will be the final morning of player meetings and media interviews in the Boston clubhouse. This meandering, mediocre campaign on the field will all be over soon. The real Red Sox business seems to be just getting started.