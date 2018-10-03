Union High School receiver Darien Chase searches for space after securing a catch with a Puyallup defender in pursuit. The Titans played the Vikings on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at McKenzie Stadium in Vancouver.
High School Football

AP high school football poll, Week 6

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@thenewstribune.com

October 03, 2018 12:28 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Union

2. Mount Si

3. Lake Stevens

4. Puyallup

5. Graham-Kapowsin

6. Woodinville

7. Lewis and Clark

8. Bothell

9. Camas

10. Enumclaw

Receiving votes: Glacier Peak.

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic

2. O’Dea

3. Bellevue

4. Lincoln

5. Mountain View

6. Mount Spokane

7. Bethel

8. Oak Harbor

9. Hermiston (Ore.)

10. Peninsula

Receiving votes: Mercer Island.

CLASS 2A

1. Hockinson

2. Tumwater

3. Lynden

4. Steilacoom

5. Liberty of Issaquah

6. Prosser

7. West Valley of Spokane

8. Cheney

9. Black Hills

10. Archbishop Murphy

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal

2. Montesano

3. Zillah

4. Lynden Christian

5. Connell

6. Newport

7. Okanogan

8. Mount Baker

9. Cascade Christian

10. Hoquiam

Receiving votes: La Salle, Meridian.

CLASS 2B

1. Adna

2. Tri-Cities Prep

3. Kalama

4. Rainier

5. Onalaska

6. Northwest Christian of Colbert

7. Napavine

8. Reardan

9. Asotin

10. Toledo

Receiving votes: Liberty Christian.

CLASS 1B

1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

2. Odessa

3. Garfield-Palouse

4. Sunnyside Christian

5. Naselle

Receiving votes: None.

HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED

How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 6 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.

Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Puyallup, Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens, Woodinville, Bothell, Camas, Lewis and Clark, Enumclaw.

Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Mountain View, Mount Spokane, Mercer Island, Bethel, Peninsula, Garfield.

Class 2A — Hockinson, Tumwater, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Steilacoom, Prosser, Archbishop Murphy, Cheney, Black Hills, West Valley of Spokane.

Class 1A — Royal, Okanogan, Montesano, Zillah, Lynden Christian, Cascade Christian, Mount Baker, La Salle, Connell, Meridian.

Class 2B — Adna, Tri-Cities Prep, Kalama, Napavine, Rainier, Onalaska, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Asotin, Toledo, Reardan.

Class 1B — Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Odessa, Garfield-Palouse, Sunnyside Christian, Quilcene.

