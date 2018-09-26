Puyallup’s Darius Morrison (18) pulls down a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
High School Football

AP high school football poll, Week 5

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

September 26, 2018 12:33 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Union

2. Mount Si

3. Puyallup

4. Lake Stevens

5. Graham-Kapowsin

6. Gonzaga Prep

7. Woodinville

8. Sumner

9. Chiawana

10. Camas

Receiving votes: Lewis and Clark, Bothell, Enumclaw.

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic

2. O’Dea

3. Bellevue

4. Lincoln

5. Rainier Beach

6. Bethel

7. Mountain View

8. Mount Spokane

9. Oak Harbor

10. Hermiston (Ore.)

Receiving votes: Garfield, Mercer Island, Capital.

CLASS 2A

1. Hockinson

2. Tumwater

3. Lynden

4. Steilacoom

5. Liberty of Issaquah

6. Prosser

7. West Valley of Spokane

8. Archbishop Murphy

9. Cheney

10. Black Hills

Receiving votes: Selah.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal

2. Montesano

3. Zillah

4. Lynden Christian

5. Connell

6. Meridian

7. Newport

8. Okanogan

9. Mount Baker

10. Hoquiam

10 (tie). Cascade Christian

Receiving votes: Elma.

CLASS 2B

1. Adna

2. Tri-Cities Prep

3. Napavine

4. Kalama

5. Rainier

6. Asotin

7. Onalaska

8. Northwest Christian of Colbert

9. Morton-White Pass

10. Wilber-Creston

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1B

1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

2. Odessa

3. Garfield-Palouse

4. Sunnyside Christian

5. Naselle

Receiving votes: Quilcene.

HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED

How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 5 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.

Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Puyallup, Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens, Woodinville, Camas, Lewis and Clark, Bothell, Chiawana

Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Garfield, Rainier Beach, Mountain View, Mercer Island, Bethel, Mount Spokane

Class 2A — Hockinson, Tumwater, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Steilacoom, Archbishop Murphy, Prosser, Cheney, Black Hills, West Valley of Spokane

Class 1A — Royal, Okanogan, Montesano, Zillah, Lynden Christian, Cascade Christian, Mount Baker, Meridian, La Salle, Connell

Class 2B — Adna, Tri-Cities Prep, Kalama, Napavine, Asotin, Rainier, Onalaska, Toledo, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Liberty Christian

Class 1B — Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Odessa, Garfield-Palouse, Sunnyside Christian, Quilcene

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

