AP high school football poll, Week 5

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Union
2. Mount Si
3. Puyallup
4. Lake Stevens
5. Graham-Kapowsin
6. Gonzaga Prep
7. Woodinville
8. Sumner
9. Chiawana
10. Camas
Receiving votes: Lewis and Clark, Bothell, Enumclaw.
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic
2. O’Dea
3. Bellevue
4. Lincoln
5. Rainier Beach
6. Bethel
7. Mountain View
8. Mount Spokane
9. Oak Harbor
10. Hermiston (Ore.)
Receiving votes: Garfield, Mercer Island, Capital.
CLASS 2A
1. Hockinson
2. Tumwater
3. Lynden
4. Steilacoom
5. Liberty of Issaquah
6. Prosser
7. West Valley of Spokane
8. Archbishop Murphy
9. Cheney
10. Black Hills
Receiving votes: Selah.
CLASS 1A
1. Royal
2. Montesano
3. Zillah
4. Lynden Christian
5. Connell
6. Meridian
7. Newport
8. Okanogan
9. Mount Baker
10. Hoquiam
10 (tie). Cascade Christian
Receiving votes: Elma.
CLASS 2B
1. Adna
2. Tri-Cities Prep
3. Napavine
4. Kalama
5. Rainier
6. Asotin
7. Onalaska
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert
9. Morton-White Pass
10. Wilber-Creston
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1B
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
2. Odessa
3. Garfield-Palouse
4. Sunnyside Christian
5. Naselle
Receiving votes: Quilcene.
HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED
How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 5 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.
Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Puyallup, Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens, Woodinville, Camas, Lewis and Clark, Bothell, Chiawana
Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Garfield, Rainier Beach, Mountain View, Mercer Island, Bethel, Mount Spokane
Class 2A — Hockinson, Tumwater, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Steilacoom, Archbishop Murphy, Prosser, Cheney, Black Hills, West Valley of Spokane
Class 1A — Royal, Okanogan, Montesano, Zillah, Lynden Christian, Cascade Christian, Mount Baker, Meridian, La Salle, Connell
Class 2B — Adna, Tri-Cities Prep, Kalama, Napavine, Asotin, Rainier, Onalaska, Toledo, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Liberty Christian
Class 1B — Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Odessa, Garfield-Palouse, Sunnyside Christian, Quilcene
Comments