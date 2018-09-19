AP high school football poll, Week 4

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin
2. Mount Si
3. Union
4. Chiawana
5. Lake Stevens
6. Puyallup
7. Woodinville
8. Gonzaga Prep
8 (tie). Camas
10. Sumner
Receiving votes: Bothell
CLASS 3A
1. O’Dea
2. Eastside Catholic
3. Bellevue
4. Rainier Beach
5. Lincoln
6. Mount Spokane
7. Bethel
8. Mountain View
9. Kamiakin
10. Hermiston (Ore.)
10 (tie). Garfield
Receiving votes: Oak Harbor
CLASS 2A
1. Hockinson
2. Tumwater
3. Lynden
4. Steilacoom
5. Archbishop Murphy
6. Liberty of Issaquah
7. Selah
8. West Valley of Spokane
9. Pullman
10. Prosser
Receiving votes: Cheney
CLASS 1A
1. Royal
2. Montesano
3. Zillah
4. Okanogan
5. Mount Baker
6. Connell
7. Cascade Christian
8. Meridian
9. Newport
10. Lynden Christian
Receiving votes: None
CLASS 2B
1. Adna
2. Tri-Cities Prep
3. Napavine
4. Kalama
5. Rainier
6. Asotin
7. Onalaska
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert
9. Toledo
10. Lieberty of Spangle
Receiving votes: None
CLASS 1B
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
2. Odessa
3. Garfield-Palouse
4. Sunnyside Christian
5. Lummi
Receiving votes: None
HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED
How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 4 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.
Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Graham-Kapowsin, Puyallup, Lake Stevens, Woodinville, Chiawana, Camas, Lewis and Clark, Bothell
Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Rainier Beach, Garfield, Bethel, Mountain View, Mercer Island, Mount Spokane
Class 2A — Hockinson, Tumwater, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Steilacoom, Archbishop Murphy, Cheney, Pullman, West Valley of Spokane, Selah
Class 1A — Royal, Mount Baker, Okanogan, Montesano, Cascade Christian, Meridian, La Salle, Zillah, Lynden Christian, Newport
Class 2B — Adna, Kalama, Tri-Cities Prep, Napavine, Asotin, Rainier, Toledo, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Onalaska, DeSales
Class 1B — Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Odessa, Garfield-Palouse, Sunnyside Christian, Lummi
