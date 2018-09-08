Football roundup Week 2 | Hermiston shows MCC it is for real

Hermiston 27, Richland 21: Two early scores by Richland and two late delays for lightning couldn’t stop the Bulldogs from improving to 2-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference play Friday night.
Trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, Hermiston reeled off three straight scores before the half: Andrew James tossing a pair of seven-yard TDs and also running in from a yard out.
James added a third short touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Cody Sanderson keyed Richland’s offense with a 38-yard TD catch from Drew Daves in the first quarter and a 22-yard scoring run in the fourth. Ryan Kriskovich caught a 26-yard pass from Daves for the Bombers’ other score.
Eastmont 35, Pasco 7: Eastmont scored big on the ground, racking up 255 yards and four touchodwns to hand the Bulldogs a nonleague loss.
Armani Reyes-Brown threw for 233 yards on 17-for-34 passing, but his 18-yard TD pass to Kael Stueckle was the only score of the night for Pasco. Stueckle finished with seven catches for 94 yards. Brandon Scott had three for 80.
Prosser 21, West Valley (Yakima) 14: The Mustangs scored the go-ahead touchdown with 7:59 left in the third quarter, and the game was called shortly after because of lightning in the area.
Grandview 10, River View 0: Christian Gomez scored on a 15-yard TD run and Diego Cuevas connected on a 43-yard field goal, and the nonleague game was ended by lightning late in the third quarter.
College Place 60, Cle Elum 0: The Hawks’ defense moved the ball almost as well as their offense did, leaving the Warriors with minus-63 yards of offense. College Place scored a pair of safeties and got touchdowns on a punt return and a kickoff fumble return.
On the offensive end, Jorge Garcia ran for 105 yards, and Rene Sanchez scored three rushing touchdowns.
Toppenish 42, Kiona-Benton 6: Keyano Zamarripa threw three TDs and ran for another as Toppenish handed Ki-Be a nonleague loss in a game shortened by lightning with five minutes left.
Joe Mendoza’s 40-yard run accounted for the Bears’ scoring.
Royal 56, Othello 0: Alonso Hernandez and Tucker Janett combined for 167 yards and five TDs to lead the Knights to a nonleague blowout.
Sawyer Jenks threw for 175 yards and a TD on 12-of-19 passing. Javier Huitron’s 22-yard fumble return kicked off the scoring.
Chiawana 27, Kennewick 26 (Thursday)
Hanford 41, Walla Walla 6
Sunnyside 28, Cleveland 0
Warden 42, Chelan 40
Connell at Quincy
Wahluke 3, Granger 0
Tri-Cities Prep at Kittitas/Thorpe, ppd.
DeSales 34, Dayton-Waitsburg 8
Columbia-Burbank at Mabton
Comments