A lot of new faces for Kamiakin football, but don’t expect a ‘rebuild’ season

The Kamiakin Braves are used to winning.
Last season the Braves finished the football season with a 9-2 record.
But that sudden 26-22 loss to Timberline in the first round of the Class 3A state football playoffs knocked the wind out of the Braves’ sails, ending Kamiakin’s season.
So two-way linemen Caesar Salas and Brady Volland decided it was time to do something about it.
Since that loss to Timberline, they’ve been the lifting pushers, making sure their teammates get into the school’s weight room on a consistent basis.
Kamiakin head coach Scott Biglin has taken notice, and he likes what he sees.
“Brady Volland and Caesar Salas will be our vocal leaders this year,” said Biglin. “They are great young men who have worked their tails off this past year to get to where they are.”
Salas is really the only returning starter on the offensive line, playing well enough last season to earn second team All-Mid Columbia Conference honors.
Volland had limited playing time last season.
“But he’s worked himself into doing some big things for us this season,” said Biglin.
Kamiakin graduated a lot of talent from the 2017 season. But there is still some talent there.
“Our biggest strength this year will be our defensive line,” said Biglin. “We aren’t exceptionally deep there, but what we have is pretty good.”
The Braves had the MCC’s No. 3 defense and No. 3 offense last season.
“We will also have a real good running back in Tuna Altahir, but will have an inexperienced offensive line,” Biglin admits. “But our offensive line coach, Gilbert Marquez, is the best O-line coach in the state. So if anyone can coach them up, he’s the right man.”
And Salas and Volland plan on helping.
“The more players we have in the weight room, the stronger we’ll be,” said Salas. “As a line, we talk about each practice. We talk amongst ourselves, asking each other, ‘Do you think practice was good? What went right? What went wrong?’ We talk about practice. This is the way we want it.”
Volland is Salas’ right-hand man.
“Last year I played a total of 150 snaps,” he said. “I played JV last year and my sophomore year. I kind of worked my way up the ladder.
“After the way the season ended last year, it left a sour taste in our mouths. We made it a priority to be in the weight room.”
And to get things done right.
“We’re vocal leaders,” said Volland. “If guys are not lined up in the right position for a certain play, we’re going to let them know.”
Both Salas and Volland are expected to play defense too.
“I love playing both sides of the ball,” said Salas. “We have a lot of guys out here who want to hit. Our linebackers are young, but there is a lot of talent here.”
But it’s the offense that really gets these two excited.
“Offensively, we can put up a lot of points,” said Volland. “Kamiakin has got that tradition. I like offense. We’ve had a high-powered offense the last few years.”
And the Braves offensive line does it without much publicity.
“We do the behind the scenes stuff,” said Salas. “I feel we create everything that happens.”
Volland agrees.
“I’m OK not having my name on TV or in the papers. I just want to win as many games as possible,” said Volland.
ALTAHIR IS BACK: Altahir, a sophomore, will be the star attraction on offense. The standout running back earned second-team All-MCC honors last year as a freshman, when he rushed for 764 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.
A NEW QUARTERBACK: With Payton Flynn graduated (and headed to WSU to play baseball), Biglin says Lucas Castejilla looks like he has the inside spot as starting QB.
YOUTH ABOUNDS: Biglin said his staff must be patient early in the season with so much experience graduated.
“In general, we have a lot of young guys at the skill positions,” said Biglin. “A lot of sophomores are going to play for us. We’re going to have to grow up fast.”
The good news for the Braves is they’re the first team to get a non-conference game. They’ll open at West Valley of Yakima this Friday.
“We’re very, very fortunate with the schedule draw,” he said.
