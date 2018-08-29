High school football: Coaches say these will be the best teams in Washington in 2018

Who will be the best high school football teams in Washington in 2018? The News Tribune decided to ask the coaches.
Coaches across the state in all six classifications were polled, asking who they think will be the top 10 teams in their classification this season. More than 100 responses were received and TNT tallied the votes.
THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S 2018 PRESEASON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACHES POLL
CLASS 4A
1. Richland
2. Graham-Kapowsin
3. Camas
4. Woodinville
5. Union
6. Skyline
7. Gonzaga Prep
8. Mount Si
9. Central Valley
10. Lake Stevens
Next five receiving votes: Puyallup, Sumner, Bothell, Auburn Riverside, Kentwood
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic
2. O’Dea
3. Lincoln
4. Bellevue
5. Rainier Beach
6. Kamiakin
7. Ferndale
8. Garfield
9. Peninsula
10. Timberline
Next five receiving votes: Bethel, Mount Spokane, Lakes, Arlington, Mountain View
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy
2. Tumwater
3. Hockinson
4. Lynden
5. Liberty of Issaquah
6. Steilacoom
7. West Valley of Spokane
8. North Kitsap
9. River Ridge
10. Selah
Next five receiving votes: Fife, Prosser, Ellensburg, Othello, Lakewood
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (unanimous)
2. Connell
3. Montesano
4. Cascade Christian
5. Zillah
6. Meridian
7. Okanogan
8. Colville
9. Mount Baker
10. La Center
Next five receiving votes: Hoquiam, King’s, Cashmere, Newport, Chelan
CLASS 2B
1. Kalama
2. Adna
3. Napavine
4. Liberty of Spangle
5. Asotin
6. Tri-Cities Prep
7. Toledo
8. Colfax
9. Northwest Christian of Colbert
10. Concrete
Next five receiving votes: Wahkiakum, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, Raymond, Onalaska, La Conner
CLASS 1B
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
2. Odessa
3. Sunnyside Christian
4. Lummi
5. Tacoma Baptist
6. Naselle
7. Garfield-Palouse
8. Entiat
9. Neah Bay
10. Quilcene
Receiving votes: Cusick, Colton, Rainier Christian, Darrington
Comments