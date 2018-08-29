Woodinville wide receiver Brett Accimus (21) is pushed out of bounds after a long reception in the Woodinville Falcons and Richland Bombers 4A Washington state football championship game in the Tacoma Dome Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
High School Football

High school football: Coaches say these will be the best teams in Washington in 2018

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

August 29, 2018 10:43 AM

Who will be the best high school football teams in Washington in 2018? The News Tribune decided to ask the coaches.

Coaches across the state in all six classifications were polled, asking who they think will be the top 10 teams in their classification this season. More than 100 responses were received and TNT tallied the votes.

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S 2018 PRESEASON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

CLASS 4A

1. Richland

2. Graham-Kapowsin

3. Camas

4. Woodinville

5. Union

6. Skyline

7. Gonzaga Prep

8. Mount Si

9. Central Valley

10. Lake Stevens

Next five receiving votes: Puyallup, Sumner, Bothell, Auburn Riverside, Kentwood

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic

2. O’Dea

3. Lincoln

4. Bellevue

5. Rainier Beach

6. Kamiakin

7. Ferndale

8. Garfield

9. Peninsula

10. Timberline

Next five receiving votes: Bethel, Mount Spokane, Lakes, Arlington, Mountain View

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy

2. Tumwater

3. Hockinson

4. Lynden

5. Liberty of Issaquah

6. Steilacoom

7. West Valley of Spokane

8. North Kitsap

9. River Ridge

10. Selah

Next five receiving votes: Fife, Prosser, Ellensburg, Othello, Lakewood

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (unanimous)

2. Connell

3. Montesano

4. Cascade Christian

5. Zillah

6. Meridian

7. Okanogan

8. Colville

9. Mount Baker

10. La Center

Next five receiving votes: Hoquiam, King’s, Cashmere, Newport, Chelan

CLASS 2B

1. Kalama

2. Adna

3. Napavine

4. Liberty of Spangle

5. Asotin

6. Tri-Cities Prep

7. Toledo

8. Colfax

9. Northwest Christian of Colbert

10. Concrete

Next five receiving votes: Wahkiakum, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, Raymond, Onalaska, La Conner

CLASS 1B

1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

2. Odessa

3. Sunnyside Christian

4. Lummi

5. Tacoma Baptist

6. Naselle

7. Garfield-Palouse

8. Entiat

9. Neah Bay

10. Quilcene

Receiving votes: Cusick, Colton, Rainier Christian, Darrington

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

