Kamiakin girls moving on to state

The Kamiakin girls basketball team is moving on to the state quarterfinals.
Kamiakin beat Peninsula 78-63 at Richland High School on Saturday in a Class 3A state regional game.
That allows Kamiakin to skip the first day in Tacoma next week, and the Braves will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Tacoma Dome.
Kamiakin will take on the winner of Wednesday’s Snohomish vs. Seattle Prep game.
The Braves outrebounded Peninsula 58-34, had a halftime lead of 46-26 and never looked back.
Senior Oumou Toure scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Braves, while Rylie Clark added 18 points and eight rebounds.
- In 4A boys, the Richland Bombers lost to Mt. Si 60-54 on Saturday at Issaquah High School. However, the Bombers still have a chance at winning the state title. They’ll play Mount Rainier at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in a loser-out game in the Tacoma Dome. Richland did a good job defensively, shutting down Mt. Si’s top two scorers, Jabe Mullins and Tyler Patterson. But Brett Williams stepped up for the Wildcats, scoring a game-high 16 points.
- The Chiawana girls advanced to play in Tacoma after beating Camas 48-34 in a Class 4A loser-out state regional game on Saturday at Richland High. The Riverhawks will play Glacier Peak at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Tacoma Dome in a loser-out contest. The Riverhawks blew open a close game with a 16-4 fourth quarter. Delaney Pink led Chiawana with 15 points, while Clare Eubanks and Macey Morales added 11 each.
- Sunnyside also advanced in the 4A girls tournament. The Grizzlies beat Newport of Bellevue 69-39 at Davis High on Saturday. Sunnyside will play top-ranked Woodinville at 9 p.m. Wednesday in a loser-out game in the Tacoma Dome. The Grizzlies had nine 3-point field goals. Ashlee Maldonado led Sunnyside with 18 points, while Chastitee Garza added 14.
- Grandview’s girls saw their season end, when they fell 52-37 to Black Hills in a 2A girls state regional loser-out game Saturday at Davis High. Maisy Williams led Black Hills with 11 points and 17 rebounds. Michelle Ruiz paced Grandview with 8 points.
- In 1A boys play, Connell lost to top-ranked Lynden Christian 79-53 at Mt. Vernon High School on Saturday. However, the Eagles are still alive in the state tournament, and they’ll play SCAC East rival Royal in a loser-out contest at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Yakima Valley SunDome. Cristian Colwell led LC with 17 points.
- In 2B girls play, Tri-Cities Prep rolled over Auburn Adventist Academy 71-16 at Richland High. The Jaguars will advance to the quarterfinals at 9 p.m. Thursday in the Spokane Arena. Tri-Cities Prep will play the winner of Wednesday’s Brewster-Rainier contest. The Jaguars forced 28 turnovers and turned them into 38 points. McKenna Martinez led Prep with 25 points and six rebounds, while Talia von Oelhoffen added 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
- In another 2B girls regional, Mabton lost to Brewster 47-46 on Saturday night at Eastmont High School. That ended Mabton’s season.
- In 1B boys play Sunnyside Christian defeated Naselle 57-39 to advance to the state quarterfinals. Sunnyside Christian will play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Spokane Arena, against the winner of Wednesday’s Neah Bay and Odessa.
